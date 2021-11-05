In the darkest hour, here is Ivan Juric

Loquor, the column by Carmelo Pennisi, is back: “But the current coach of Toro is not a banal man, and above all he has his memory always in his pocket, ready to be pulled out to be shown”.

Carmelo Pennisi

“We see in color and think in black and white”.

If Toni Kucoc and Dino Radja, two authentic legends of world basketball of all time, are born in a city, and within a radius of 200 km there are Sibenik, Medjugorje and Mostar, then it is easy to understand how there must really be something in that strip of land. special, something in which the mystery has blown over and has given birth to tragedies, miracles, contradictions and poetry. When Ivan Juric comes into the world in Split in August 1975, he still doesn’t know how much life will give him everything and the opposite of everything. At 15 he sees the greatest European basketball team ever, Drazen Petrovic’s Yugoslavia (those who can play on par with Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, etc …), win the world championship in Argentina and be the protagonist , in the post-final celebrations, of an episode that is one of the final acts of a country, the Yugoslav Federation, now lost in crumbling day after day. Inflation is at 2000% (technically it is hyperinflation), unemployment is growing in an unstoppable way, factories are closing and foreign investments are fleeing the Balkans worried by the very strong political instability.

Money often always knows before thoughtful analysis what is really going to happen. In the general poverty, every hypothesis now becomes possible, and every hypothesis will soon materialize into sad real facts. On the world parquet in Buenos Aires, Yugoslavia is giving itself, in that sultry August 1990, a last moment of unity and joy before the dramatic dissolution. In those places, basketball is a serious matter, much more serious than football, and it is not difficult to imagine the teenager Ivan Juric taking to the streets of his city to celebrate the miracle of winning the final against the Soviet favorites. The Barcelona Olympics are only two years away, and beating the US “Dream Team” would seem to be a realistic hypothesis. We would have to resist another two years, only two years, and those terrible boys discovered and shaped one by one by the legendary Mirko Novosel, as part of the Yugoslav project of wanting to create the strongest basketball team ever, will be able to try to make a dream come true. impossible.

But those two years at the finish line are destroyed when a young Slavic supporter bursts on the Buenos Aires floor waving the “Sahovnica”, the historical symbol of Croatia and icon of Croatian separatists of all time. Vlade Divac, a great Serbian player, immediately goes to meet that boy and snatches the flag from his hands, throwing it on the ground. End of the two-year wait. In all Croatian news media, either by image or by photo, that scene is shown and stigmatized by all public opinion. In a few hours Vlade Divac is no longer a Yugoslav sports hero, but simply a Serbian provocateur. At that point a granite and legendary friendship is broken, the one between Vlade Divac and Drazen Petrovic. They will never talk to each other again, and that rupture will only be the most famous prodrome of the Yugoslavian drama that will lead to one of the bloodiest civil wars ever fought on the European continent.

Ivan Juric, as mentioned, is only 15 years old and has a lot of street football on his shoulders, but he is the son of a gentleman who, in order to defend Croatia’s demands, has lost the right to teach at the university and to write articles. scorched earth has always been one of the most used methods to extinguish dissent. When he saw the Buenos Aires scene, it must not have been difficult for him, albeit at a young age, to imagine the consequences. “So many things have stuck with me about the war – he later told in an interview -, like the old men and the children who ran away from Vukovar with two things in their hands, while the Serbian militias destroyed everything and killed every male of fighting age. . And then the emotion of when we liberated the occupied part of Croatia ”. But the current coach of the Bull is not a trivial man, and above all he has his memory always in his pocket, ready to be pulled out to be shown. “We Croats have not been able to create that state for which many young people have left their lives on the battlefield. After the war there was a wild privatization, and few people got terribly rich. We have not succeeded in making a fair and honest country. We have not been able to take a step forward in honesty ”. You hear him speak Juric, and you are a little ashamed of having thought maliciously how his outburst after Fiorentina-Torino, on the missed transfer market of the grenade club, could be dictated by his desire to create a casus belli to be fired. A man who one day said, in no uncertain terms, how “football is purity, and that if the value of the game has been lost, it is the fault of all of us who work on it”, is certainly not the archetype of the one who is perennial search for subterfuges to feed their own selfish strategies. “I like reading. Especially books that force you to think ”, and here we really enter the field of the atypical person, against the tide of an era where thinking has been replaced by alignment, and where rights have been confused with conformity. Juric has always argued like the mentality, so the idea you have of yourself, is more important than a good tactic and is never afraid to say what he thinks, like when during his experience in Crotone, he said in an interview to a local TV that the city of Pythagoras perhaps “is a bit in shambles and has let itself go, forcing its best young people to emigrate. It is absurd that in 2016 there is often a lack of water in homes. Everyone in this town seems to have given up. Nobody disputes, nobody takes to the streets to protest against this degradation. Incredible ”(the embarrassed expression on the interviewer’s face in front of the invective is memorable).

It must be a family vice that of not holding back, that of not remaining indifferent even if you could easily turn the other way because you live in the quiet golden bubble of football. Juric just can’t manage to be hypocritical, and he has all that direct way of being as only the Slavs know how to be that can at the same time irritate and surprise, for an Italian culture inclined to educate to the sweetened periphrases since crib. The current Toro coach is visionary and suggestive, and on several occasions he has made it clear how in his grenade experience he would aspire to have a large role at Alex Ferguson, because it is his intention to provide the Urbano Cairo club with the right coordinates to make him come back great. He does not pretend to have expensive players, on the contrary he reiterated that he wants them to be young and to be trained, because he trusts a lot of his work and of an ancient Istrian proverb that says as in the end “water in the sea never fails”. It comes to Toro surprising the whole world of football a little, given how it finds itself in a moment of career in which it could choose safer shores and calmer winds, compared to a club that has been coming from two terrible years and where the contestation of the fans towards Urbano Cairo took on the shape of a real revolt. But the Croatian coach doesn’t even worry when the iconic player, Andrea Belotti, refuses to sign the renewal of his contract, probably defining his will to leave Turin at the end of the season.

Il Toro is in one of the darkest hours of its history, and the consideration of its fans on the fact that Belotti will do well to take off his grenade shirt (“Cairo has betrayed him many times”), must remind him of the resignation of the Crotonese for the chronic lack of water. But if you have lived in a war, especially at a young age, you are aware of how much value there is in rebuilding what has been destroyed, the concept of never giving up is very clear in the soul. And then Juric throws himself headlong into the desperation of the Bull, looking for a key to the problem that in two years has burned four coaches. And the miracle happens of a team that suddenly finds a game and a soul, with boys given up for lost with the desire to go back to trying to kick a ball to realize ideas, and even utopias. Because football and life are exactly that. Ivan Juric, rest assured, is about to achieve something that will remain in the history of the grenade company, the feeling is that of being at the beginning of the road to rediscovered serenity. “I was moved when President Tudjman kissed the Croatian flag. But today I think that war can and must be avoided ”. These are the words of the new grenade leader that define a thought that is always in motion. In the world of Juric, there is no room for bending intentions on what went wrong, only on thinking about what might be good. Always being ready to catch a new miracle is the essence of football, of the world, of life. All the rest is boredom, stale conversation and a grenade hole left on the wall of a house in Mostar that often haunts my nights.

Writer, screenwriter and director. A very grenade fan and already co-author with the late Anthony Weatherill of the “Loquor” column on Toro News that he continues to curate in his honor and memory. Among his numerous works and screenplays, he counts that of the film “Ora e per semper”, in memory of the Grande Torino.

Through its columns, thanks to the work of qualified opinion leaders, Toro News offers its readers insights and independent insights into Turin and beyond.

