In the darkness of the house – of couples, weddings, horror and love

Great tribute to the stories of Stephen King, In the darkness of the house, a novel co-written by Fiore Manni and Michele Monteleone, tells the horror that haunts and the love that saves.

The results of a Research published this year by a group of researchers from the Brigham Young University and of Arizona University have shown that married couples who support each other experience less stress when looking horror movie. Research, which investigates the positive effects of a healthy relationship on people’s lives, found that holding your partner’s hand while watching horror scenes helps keep anxiety in check.

Good news for couples who love horror, of course, but what about those who have experienced horror firsthand? We can say that – even then – a healthy relationship can help you live (and survive) the horrors. If the pop side of horror, in fact, has given us relationship goal like Morticia and Gomez Addams and the probable polyamorous constellation formed by the members of the Scooby Gang, cinematography serious on the other hand, it very often presents problematic couples in relationships that are anything but healthy.

He knows something about toxic relationships and the horrors they bring with them Dani Ardor, protagonist of Midsommar, film of the 2019 written and directed by the US Ari Aster. The director, who has repeated in more than one interview how this film was born at a time when he himself was facing a painful separation, stages a cruel and grimmian fairy tale, a representation of toxic love, codependency and gaslighting hence Dani – played by Florence Pugh – will go out only to completely rely on the care of another entity – equally manipulative stepfamily. The same term gaslighting, which indicates a form of psychological manipulation designed to push a person to doubt his own memory and perception, derives from a film of the 1944 (in turn taken from a play by 1938 already brought to the cinema in 1940) homonymously entitled Gaslight in which Paula, played by Ingrid Bergman, marries a man – Gregory Anton – that through verbal and psychological violence will lead the woman to believe she is a kleptomaniac, sick, not deserving of her husband’s attention, who actually married her in the hope of recovering the jewels of his wife’s aunt, whom he previously murdered.

A classic of nineteenth-century American literature also speaks of manipulation and powerlessness – from a different perspective: The Yellow Wallpaper, from Charlotte Perkins Gilman, is the story of a woman imprisoned by her husband in a country house to recover after a diagnosis of nervous depression with a slight tendency to hysteria. The house, through the words of the protagonist, is revealed to resemble a prison with bars on the walls, padlocks, and impenetrable gates and the confinement itself will be the trigger for the madness of the nameless narrator, trapped within the walls with only the company of her fixations, a bit like another famous married couple of horror, perhaps the most famous, created by the most famous writer of contemporary horror.

Impossible not to mention Stephen King, talking about married couples and horror: relationships between spouses are one of the themes that often recur in the author’s stories – married for fifty years to his colleague Tabitha Jane King – and the most famous married couple of the immense Kinghian bibliography they can only be Jack And Wendy Torrance, interpreted in the transposition of 1980 by Stanley Kubrick from Jack Nicholson And Shelley Duvall. However, more or less dysfunctional married couples are also featured in the King’s less universally known novels, such as Lisey’s story – published in 2006 and transposed this year into an eight-episode miniseries for Apple TV – or the long story A beautiful wedding, contained in the anthology of 2010 Dark night, no stars and inspired by the true story of Paula Rader, married for thirty-four years to a serial killer, never suspecting the true nature of her husband. It is impossible to really know someone – he seems to be saying King – even the people we love can keep a part of their life hidden from us.

But what if life ends, but love remains? Noah And Allison, separated by death, united by horror, they will discover it in spite of themselves when, after the death of his wife, Noah will become the refuge of the woman’s spirit, the only one to be able to see her, to be able to hear her voice, as if the horror of the last day on earth of Allison King had never happened. In the darkness of the house, novel co-written by the author Manni flower and the comic writer Michele Monteleone, And the third volume of the new kinghiana necklace Macabre from Sperling & Kupfer, a series of novels – of which this is the first Italian since The auctioneer from Joan Samson And Prey from Gabriel Bergmoser – with the atmosphere of a King of the thrill. With a narrative that unfolds on two timelines – the 2015, with Allison’s voice telling the most classic yet always effective ghost story, and the 2019 where Noah, new ghosthunter traverses the United States in search of answers and atonement – In the darkness of the house it is a horror story, but also and above all a love story (after all, as he taught us The Haunting Of Bly Manor, every ghost story is a love story), the story of a couple who must say goodbye, accept mourning, forgive and forgive each other.

By optimally dosing the joints through which the plot unfolds and the alternation of the dialogue between the two narrating voices, Manni And Monteleone write a bittersweet story, in which all elements of the genre – the haunted house and its dark hosts, the inevitable tragedy, the mystery origins – are present, reassuring in their canonicity. It would almost be described In the darkness of the house like a novel that comforts, that tells A Classic Ghost Story (for paraphrase) in which every person – from the neophyte of horror to the unrepentant reader of the complete work of Stephen King – can feel at ease, dragged by the two protagonists in this story, by a couple of horror who, despite everything – and we have seen how difficult it is – never stops loving.