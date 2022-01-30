In the Democratic Republic of Congo, 51 people were sentenced to death for the murder of two UN officials

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced 51 people to death for the 2017 murder of two UN officials, the American Michael Sharp and the Swedish-Chilean Zaida Catalán. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, death sentences are quite frequent, but they are almost always commuted to life sentences. In addition, of the 51 accused, 22 were sentenced in absentia and are nowhere to be found because they mostly belong to militia groups operating in the country.

Sharp and Catalán were in the central Kasai region to investigate reports of war crimes and mass graves after clashes between the armed forces and local militias began in 2016, resulting in thousands of deaths. The two were kidnapped on March 12, 2017 and their bodies were found 16 days later: Catalán had been beheaded. Their driver was also killed.

According to the military court, the double murder was carried out by the Kasai militias, who wanted to take revenge on the UN for not having stopped the violence against them. However, they would also have been helped by army officers: among the condemned there is a colonel, who would have supplied ammunition to the militiamen.