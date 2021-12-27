In the Democratic Republic of Congo, six people were killed in an attack on Christmas Day

On Saturday 25 December at least six people were killed in a suicide attack outside a restaurant in Beni, a city in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and 13 injured. According to information provided by the police, the bomber blew himself up after some officers managed to prevent him from entering the room. The attack has not yet been claimed, but according to the Congolese authorities it was organized by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group with ties to the Islamic State.

Inside the restaurant there were about thirty people celebrating Christmas when the bomb exploded. After the explosion, the population in the area was required to return to their homes and stay inside for safety reasons.

In recent weeks there had been clashes and violence between the army and the Islamist group in the Beni area, not far from the border with Uganda. In November, the Congolese and Ugandan authorities had launched a joint operation against the ADF, considered responsible for several attacks also conducted in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. The ADF formed in the country in the 1990s to protest the government’s treatment of Muslims, was severely opposed by the Ugandan authorities, and many of its members had since settled across the border in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He is held responsible for numerous attacks on Christians and attacks that have caused the deaths of thousands of civilians in the last decade.