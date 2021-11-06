in the derby is it better to start underdogs?

The eve of the first Milan derby of the season is one to be experienced in one breath, waiting for the declarations in the conference of Stefano Pioli and of Simone Inzaghi and the latest news from the finishing training sessions of the two teams; as regards the Rossoneri, good confirmations are expected from the recoveries of Rebic And Ballo-Touré: yesterday they both worked in groups and, barring unforeseen circumstances, they will both be called up for the San Siro match.

The situation in the standings

Milan will arrive at tomorrow’s match strong, therefore, of some important recovery and, above all, of +7 in the standings over the Nerazzurri rivals; to make a big voice for Ibra and companions, the 10 wins in the first 11 games Championship: the Rossoneri club had never started so strong and tomorrow’s derby could fit perfectly to place the icing on the (sweet) first slice of Serie A.

The odds of the bookmakers

Looking, however, who is the favorite according to the bookmakers, we can see how Inter are given an advantage over Milan; According to Snai analysts, for example, at San Siro the Nerazzurri’s “2” is played at 2.20, the Rossoneri’s victory is given at 3.05, while the “X” is quoted at 3.60. Figures that, evidently, they reverse the hierarchy hitherto dictated by the field, but which follow the original one of the card. Inter, in fact, is, on paper, stronger than AC Milan because they are defending champions, because they are a team to beat, because they are an experienced team and rather solid tactically and mentally, but Milan have repeatedly demonstrated, over the past two years, to be able to play with everyone, not to mention that the 57,000 AC Milan fans at San Siro could play a decisive role. And then, there is an unwritten rule: who usually starts underdogs in the derby …