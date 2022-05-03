In the development of tourism, Cuba counts on its friends (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

Varadero, Matanzas.-As a prelude to the 40th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba), which today officially opens here, a warm exchange took place this Monday afternoon between the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and nearly a hundred executives and businessmen who will take part in the important tourist event.

In it ball room of the Meliá Internacional hotel in Varadero, the Head of State received, one by one, the Cuban and foreign executives. He did it accompanied by his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza; as well as the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz; the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, and the Minister of Transport, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila.

In a day that also included the presence of the first secretary of the Party in the province, Susely Morfa González, and the governor, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, the dignitary made reference to the difficult world situation, which worsened with the pandemic of COVID-19, and in which context Cuba has had to suffer a tightened blockade by the US administration.

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Thanks to the response that Cuba gave in the face of such adversity, he reflected, “here we are today,” and extended gratitude to the island’s friends, those from other latitudes, for having trusted in the country’s capacity, for “the understanding that they have part of our reality”, for the way in which they have known how to resist pressure from those who want to see the Caribbean nation alone and defeated.

Díaz-Canel highlighted the way in which, over all these years, “a relationship that, more than commercial, more than economic, is also one of friendship, has been forged between the island’s friends and those who came to it and did not leave.” ».

In these difficult times of COVID-19, he valued, the Greater Antilles received from friends “moral support, encouragement, and also material support, because many of you provided us with the necessary supplies for our massive vaccination campaign.”

The president reaffirmed the will to count on them “to continue, with mutual benefit in our relationship, developing tourism in Cuba,” and asked to celebrate “the strength of our tourism, for our joint efforts, and for the triumphs that we will have.” in a very short time.”

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies