In the disco after contact with positive. Storm on the Finnish premier

The first Finnish minister Sanna Marin in these days she ended up in the storm for going to dance in a disco despite having just come into contact with one positive person at Covid. The episode occurred last Saturday, when the young social democratic politician entered a renowned club in Hlesinki despite having previously been a few meters away from Pekka Haavisto, the foreign minister infected with the coronavirus.

The premier reconstructs the Bbc, in fact, went to the disco party a few hours after the head of Finnish diplomacy had announced his positivity to the disease. It was a gossip magazine, Seiska, to post photos and videos of the prime minister at the Butchers club in Helsinki in the company of some of his friends on a Saturday night. Marin’s participation in the offending party, despite being aware of having met a sick subject, triggered ferocious controversy in the country, promoted both by the opposition parties and by the Social Democratic parliamentarians themselves.

The head of the Finnish government, under pressure from the critics, immediately tried to justify himself for that disco party by publishing the following defensive thesis on social media earlier this week: “ I was initially told not to be in solitary confinement, having received two doses of the vaccine, but then I received a message from the health services and the police telling me to avoid social contact anyway. SMS that I did not notice because I had left the service cell phone at home “. According to the guidelines Covid cited by the prime minister, anyone who has received a double dose of the vaccine does not need to isolate himself if he comes into contact with a positive case. However, local outlets pointed out, the same guidelines advise people to avoid social contact if they are waiting to take a test for Covid and, furthermore, there would be separate guidelines for ministers and government employees that recommend to them. last to limit social contacts immediately after meetings with infected subjects.