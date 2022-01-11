In the Dominican Republic there is a hunt for Haitian migrants: massive deportations are underway

In Dominican Republic the month of December was not permeated by the Christmas atmosphere, at least not for the Haitians victims of a real “manhunt” to be deported. Throughout 2021, Luis Abinader (President of the Dominican Republic) has shown no compassion for the fate of the inhabitants of the neighboring Caribbean country and has implemented extremely harsh measures aimed at eradicating “the Haitian migration problem”.

Haiti however, it is experiencing a new zenith of a political, social and economic crisis that has lasted for years (remember the killing of the president Jovenel Moise in July and the attack suffered by the interin president Ariel Henry a few days ago), and this has favored a new and massive migratory wave towards the neighboring Dominican Republic.

To cope with this, on the one hand Abinader has started the construction of a wall on the border, a project announced in 2020 and started in 2021. A wall that should make the 373 km of border and that it will cost approximately $ 100 million according to initial estimates. On the other hand, it gave way to a massive and indiscriminate deportation policy, implemented with no respect for fundamental human rights of the persons subjected to such abusive practices. In 2021, the Dominican government’s estimates spoke of about 500,000 Haitians in an irregular migratory situation in the country and according to state sources, about 32,000 people were deported at the end of the year: almost 35% more than in 2020.

But how Haitians who live and work in the Dominican Republic are “captured” and deported in a situation irregular? One of the most emblematic cases was told in the Italian media at the end of December by the anthropologist and essayist Raúl Zecca Castel, particularly expert in the Dominican context. Zecca Castel emphasized and denounced the odyssey of Haitian migrant women in the Dominican Republic, another dramatic aspect of the authoritarian drift of Abinader’s government.

The anthropologist explained that the Dominican government has in fact decided to prevent pregnant Haitian women (from six months of pregnancy onwards) from crossing the border, at the same time inviting the country’s medical staff and health facilities to not to welcome and / or assist these undocumented women. The order of doctors opposed it by attaching ethical reasons and so at that point Abinader deployed the police forces, migratory police in the lead, to go and arrest and take pregnant women from hospitals (or who had just given birth), taking them to temporary detention centers from which they can then be deported across the border.

The critical reactions of the UN and the CIDH – Inter-American Commission on Human Rights – were not long in coming and even within the country the social movements tried to make their voice of protest heard and indignation. Luis Abinader, in office since August 16, 2016 and a member of the center-right party Partido Revolucionario Moderno-PRM, however, continues with the “hard fist” by promoting this and other activities of “migration control” such as that of the “truck”. This is in fact the name that is colloquially given to a yellow school bus (US style), modified and redeveloped to be a real one. prison on wheels, which runs through the country “On the hunt for Haitian migrants”. Every morning at 6 this grotesque bus, which bears the inscription of the Dirección General de Migración (DGM), he sets off preceded by a jeep from the police.

At the sight of the “truck” the migrants in an irregular situation try to flee but few succeed in the enterprise. Migration police officers arrest them, tie their hands and get them on the prison bus, ready to be deported. No apology is valid, no prayer, no attempt at persuasion. The relatives, friends and colleagues of the unfortunate in most cases will not know anything about them until they are already on the other side of the border. Sometimes the “Truck” he stops outside the health centers and what we have said previously happens: pregnant women or women who have just given birth are loaded onto the bus, crammed like animals, ready to be “sent back”.

To understand this context, however, it is necessary to take a step back and talk about what happened in 2013. Raúl Zecca Castel also explained that “the irregularity of Haitian immigrants is quite fictitious, since in 2013 a constitutional ruling revoked Dominican nationality to over 200 thousand people born on the national territory but to foreign parents: mostly Haitians. The retroactive application of this sentence affected a number of Dominican citizens (of Haitian origin) who from one day to the next had their nationality removed, becoming ‘irregular migrants’: therefore the object of the anti-immigration policies promoted by Abinader “.

Also Zecca Castel stressed that on the one hand the right-wing in power in the Dominican Republic is demagogy through these anti-immigration policies, militarizing the borders and giving way to initiatives such as those of the “truck”, but on the other the exploitation of labor low-cost “irregular” Haitian is one of the pillars of the Dominican economy. A contradiction that we know very well even in our beautiful country …