In the double glance of dystopia

from Franco Pezzini

[Dalla sera di venerdì 17 settembre a tutta la giornata di domenica 19 si è tenuta anche quest’anno presso il Mufant di Torino, in collaborazione con il Premio Italo Calvino, la manifestazione Loving the Alien Fest. Tra i molti partecipanti Anna Buccuti, Massimo Centini, Claudia Durastanti, Nico Gallo con altri membri del Collettivo Un’Ambigua Utopia, Silvia Treves, Nicoletta Vallorani, Wu Ming 4 e gli ideatori della trasmissione Wonderland Carlo Modesti Power e Leopoldo Santovincenzo.

La tavola rotonda finale, Scrivere il fantastico, ha visto partecipare proprio tre straordinari giovani autori emersi in questi anni nelle iniziative legate al Premio: le giovanissime, brillanti vincitrici del call Oltre il velo del reale Monica Acito e Beatrice Salvioni, e il talentuoso Adil Bellafqih (classe 1991) menzione speciale della giuria alla XXXI edizione del Premio Calvino e secondo al Premio Kihlgren Opera Prima. Nessuna naïveté, nessun giovanilismo facile: il dato dell’età è qui fornito unicamente per la messa a fuoco di una robusta maturità stilistica e per il colpo d’occhio tranquillizzante su nuove leve della scrittura in Italia.

In rapporto all’argomento della tavola rotonda, non è tardi riprendere in mano il primo romanzo di Bellafqih (il secondo, Niente a parte il sangue, Mondadori 2021, non è di tema fantastico e meriterà riparlarne a parte): e ripropongo con minimi adattamenti il testo della presentazione torinese tenuta a suo tempo alla libreria Trebisonda. (F.P.)]

Yet, you will have noticed, we are unable to produce a future. An idea, an image, something really new. We replicate the old, perform variations on the theme and wait, we wither. Most of all, we can’t really remember anything. And do you know why? Because there is too much to remember. The past lives under the heap of information that constantly stratify one another and digging is hard work, but someone has to do it. I do it because I need a memory. I need to remind myself of something. The more time passes, the more I believe that memories are the circulatory system of the soul. Without memories to feed on, the soul withers, withers, dies. I need to believe in a soul, of any kind. I need firm points, few, but firm. I need them to be there with me, there for me.

A long, long time ago, in the early days of Western literature, a blind poet began his work by begging a Goddess to sing. Not so much to inspire him – even if the poet inspired by the Muse will later be a model of enormous success – but above all for inform him And to remember: the Muse in fact delivers the memory of important stories, those that are needed to understand reality, to understand who we are. Information thus becomes a living memory that we need to live. Millennia go by. And in a fantastic novel Adil Bellafqih, In the great void (Mondadori 2019) a novel that talks about the future but basically already about the present – at least a virtual present, a present as a risk, but it is indicative that the author is so young and therefore his present looks to the future much more than mine – the theme of information appears to be played quite differently. Something has become entangled in the relationship between information and memory: and therefore in the relationship with what we are, with our identity. The fact that the author presents it with a formally controlled, fluid and at the same time visionary style represents, in the context of certainly well-trodden themes, a powerful extra gear, such as to justify the emergence of this proof among the quantity of other dystopian theme arrived at the award.

We know the term dystopia has now become extremely familiar to the general public: a stream of stories that evoke a dys-topos, a bad place that is, a hypothetical society (it is the negative of utopia) that experiences some negative tendencies in an extreme, paradigmatic way. And it is no coincidence that today so many dystopian fantasies are flourishing, in a world that sees traditional agencies of certainty deal with an intertwining of different crises and mounting skepticism (the pandemic has obviously not improved the situation). All with that laboratory-language that is the fantastic and helps us to work on the scenarios opened by the present, including risks and fears.

It is at least since the nineteenth century that the dystopian narrative opens doubts or criticisms on the development of human societies. With works that are sometimes popular or instead of high literature: often provocative stories (a few years after the release in the bookstore in 1949 of 1984 Orwellian, the television transposition presented by the BBC in ’54 in Great Britain even aroused protests in Parliament), with a critique of the existing at least potentially lively.

Of course, it’s quick to say dystopia: the label covers very different texts not only for specific contents but for underlying language. And for example, popular publishing has been experiencing a new phenomenon for some time: the dystopian horizon, traditional terrain of navigated and disillusioned heroes, sees a massive invasion of sagas for teenagers (or as they say today, YA, that is Young Adult) with sparkling commercial success. A whole panorama, let’s just mention a few titles: The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, Divergent by Veronica Roth, Legend by Marie Lu, Maze runner series by James Dashner, The giver / The donor by Lois Lowry, Delirium trilogy by Lauren Oliver, Matched by Allyson Braithwaite Condie…. Texts that sometimes naively suggest a return of science fiction while, scratch scratch, it is above all fantasy: the language is that of overcoming rites of passage and the future of which they speak is actually becoming an adult today, in a present of increasingly less human competitions, of crises that ‘justify’ contractions of rights by swamping them with labels of efficiency, of pragmatic skepticism that translates into the desire to justify one’s own niche in the same system that was initially fought. The provocative charge of the dystopian genre is obviously impoverished.

The novel is quite different In the great void: a cultured and very original work, with an authentically literary grain, but which at the same time manages to turn out to be a text of a funny, very enjoyable genre, which hybridizes dystopian science fiction and hard boiled – even making the verse, at times in an amused way.

A fun – of course – that does not detract from the genuine strength of the characters, their intensity, their torments (some of them we discover in the last pages – and obviously I will avoid spoiling). An intensity of almost all the characters, including the minor ones: and in particular the female figures, Molly, Eva, Kairina and Joy are extraordinary. A result, it should be noted, not at all obvious speaking of a story where everyone interfaces through avatars, more or less fake masks that open up to the discourse on identity and its perturbations, its crises, its perversions. Let us note that this is a fundamental knot in the history of the fantastic: as observed elsewhere, one could say that the fantastic narrative (in the modern sense) is above all the narrative of identity crises, of the dramatic discovery of its radical ambiguities in an individual and collective sense. .

Strong characters, therefore. And strong feelings: it is a novel of authentic feelings, of angry and perhaps frustrated passions, of revenge, of acts of courage. Feelings that, in the panorama of a world where everything appears artificial, fictitious, masked, instead erupt almost as a reaction in a tortuous sincerity. And this romantic and passionate dimension is basically played out starting from the very choice of Bogart’s mask as the avatar of the protagonist, hard, ironic, painful – but here he meets not Lauren Bacall but Eva Green.

And at the same time a very dense, genuinely visionary novel. Not only in aspects of form such as names, which play with suggestion in evoking the vertigo of the fabric of reality: the name of the German mystic Meister Eckhart for the protagonist, the Hellenistic and Gnostic term Aion – time, eternity, aeon – for the ‘inextricable organic set of minds that thanks to Augmented Reality allows you to relate through avatars, the names of the ten kabbalistic Sephiroths for the different and independent servers of the Aion created with bioengineering, a wife Maria who changes her name as in a gnostic reinterpretation and a little girl named Sofia, an Akira like Kurosawa’s Rashomon with its relative truths, the prison of If to wink at Count of Montecristo… etc. But visionary above all in the substance of the plot.

Speaking the other day with a friend we observed that we children of the early sixties would have expected a future to Great-grandchildren by Hanna & Barbera, cars darting like missiles in the air and robots perhaps with their crest creaking around the houses carrying trays with orange soda glasses: not at all, the most immediately perceptible aspect emerged in the communications, in the management of information , and this is where dystopia lurks. The Muse chose which portions of information to deliver to the poet and therefore to the community: while in a world that appears to have lost all instrument and ranking criteria, the excess of information sees it collapse on itself.

Of the dystopian genre In the great void has a number of features.

First of all, we find a society with deeply diseased dynamics. In a situation of spinal grafts to be always connected, the information arrives “in the brain with the force of an avalanche, you are overwhelmed, the mind cannot process Everything”, so we move on to the use of devastating drugs. What is considered important is to reach the top of the Trend, “the beating heart of the Aion”, an infinitely enhanced version of social visibility. In such a situation, memory becomes impossible: while civilization eliminates historical, living, material memory linked to places (the government that continually has buildings leveled and new ones built in the climate of a fake renewal) what remains are fragments or ghosts of memories, perhaps those of others that are grafted but remain shadowy, or those manipulated or otherwise elusive in the folds of the Aion. But if memory is necessary for identity, here is the dystopia: and then private debunkers are needed to help people select and interpret, that is, to recover those minimal portions of truth that they need to live.

Then we find, closely connected, the pivotal theme of the relationship with truth: where the problem lies not so much in the individual fake news but in a general falsification brought about by the wave of empty information, fictitious dimensions, increasingly invasive advertising banners – and above all from the lack of critical sense of an increasingly connected but also torpid and atomized society, where everyone plays and sings it alone in their own echo room. While the possibility of seeing beyond that veil of Maya ultimately reveals itself as a kind of clairvoyance: as in the case of the double gaze which the protagonist is endowed with – and does not know why. “It is my uniqueness. They are in and out of the Aion. Unlike the others, only my right eye works. If I cover it, the reality behind reality unfolds. Eckhart calls it real reality ”. In such a situation, the debunkers take on the role of masters and gurus: but what if they are bluffs?

Again, we find the theme of the changes imposed on the body and which dehumanize it, imposed by social norms. Where social classes always make the difference in connection quality, with the possibility of spending more or less like poor Sandrino / Josey with his miserable “broadband connection plate that protrudes from the cerebellum like the dorsal fin of a fish”.

We then find, once again, as often in dystopias, the specular opposition to the sick society of the anti-society of a sect. Moreover, there is a specularity between the great void object of faith of the mysterious sect of Nihil (“a kind of equivalence between ‘too much’ and ‘nothing'”) and the other great void evoked by the protagonist through the extraordinary and enigmatic figure of the old: that old man who at first we see changing records and playing the Beatles’ Helter Skelter but who, in an extraordinary, feverish vision narrated by the protagonist, we will find intent on walking in a field of sunflowers, then intimating listening and “there was only silence. There was only that great emptiness ”.

And we obviously find a dramatic and unexpected acknowledgment, complete with an extraordinary final confession.

Alongside these aspects we then encounter a series of other topical elements, not necessarily and only dystopias. We think of the theme of the double, the theme of the impostor who flirts with the discourse of Evil, of the whole scopic constellation (the motif of the eye, the eye of God or the devil, the double gaze on reality, the eyes torn in the mysterious crimes …) to the reason for the connection as a knot (the description of the Gordian knot is beautiful).

Saying more about the content would be criminal spoiler. “Maybe you just need a little empathy. But men are famous for always looking for great answers. I think it’s an alibi for not accepting one’s damned humanity ”.