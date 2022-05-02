In the electronics and mobile industry, Samsung shines brighter than ever

Share

The first quarter of 2022 was a new record for Samsung, which has earned 10.6 billion euros in just three months with screens and memories as the main protagonists.

We already warned about it last quarter, and that is that Samsung was making more money than ever with its Galaxy smartphones thanks to the folding ones already the adoption of 5G connectivitywhich had skyrocketed the sales of a South Korean giant capable of manufacturing more than 300 million mobile phones in the past year 2021 alone, and which already has a defined strategy to reduce costs of production and thus compete better against Xiaomi and the other Chinese manufacturers.

The trend is confirmed now and through the big door, moreover, well Samsung can now celebrate a new all-time record for quarterly revenue after having recorded absolutely dizzying figures in Q1 2022, with no less than 77.78 trillion won in revenue, about €58.3 billionand an operating profit of 14.12 trillion won, almost €10.6 billion.

The giant from Suwon does not live only on mobile phones, which reaped its better results in the display and memory businessalthough the detailed press release also mentions a mobile business that grew again in a complicated scenario of widespread falls that the new Galaxy S22 were able to overcome.

Samsung itself says that its smartphone business is extremely solid despite tight supply of certain key component materials, and that the market response to its new 5G models has been very positive, including all your Device Ecosystem (sounds great like that in English) that includes not only Galaxy phones but also tablets, smart watches and other connected accessories.

Samsung’s seamless plan to compete against Xiaomi

Samsung Mobile’s business is not affected by seasonality, geopolitical uncertainties or lack of global supplies

It seems that the South Korean giant is immune to global tensions that we have been experiencing lately, and the fact is that the company itself mentions the weak seasonality of this first quarter, as well as the problems derived from the supply crisis and the war in Europe, which, however, have not prevented Samsung Mobile from continuing to grow both in revenue and profitability.

For talking about numbers and centering the shot, according to Samsung its business MX (Mobile eXperience) posted a profit of 3.82 trillion won after subtracting operating costs from its more than 32.37 billion revenues, or what is the same, we are talking about 2,422 million euros of profits with more than 24,280 million euros of cash receipts.

Folding phones have worked, the Galaxy S22 series has sold above expectations, breaking the stock available in multiple periods, and 5G connectivity in basic and economic ranges are driving Samsungwhich also maintains the number 1 position in the world mobile market with Apple also growing at a great ratein his case especially in the market more premium.

Samsung wants to ensure its year-on-year growth with a solid business before external agents, seeking double-digit profitability thanks to its supply chain management capabilities where its own divisions and subsidiaries provide it with a multitude of key components.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2022, Samsung expects market demand to decline slightlyalthough he confirms that his goal is to ensure revenue growth year after year and not so much to focus on quarterly exercises, looking for double-digit profitability thanks to their better handling of the global supply chain that their other divisions are quite involved with by providing their own screens, memories, processors, etc…

They recognize that prolonged Covid-19 pandemicwhich has again affected China and other Asian countries above all, will surely complicate things in this central part of the 2022 academic year, although expect Samsung Mobile to continue to grow and consolidate its leadership with better 5G smartphones focused on the mass market.

Finally, they also talk about “staying ahead of the flagship market” accelerating innovation and maximizing the adoption and sales of foldable phones, which garnered such good reviews and also sales, especially a Galaxy Z Flip3 model that managed to become attractive both in design and in costs to reach more users and more pockets. They say from Samsung that Mobile eXperience will actively collaborate with DV and DA businesses to further strengthen connected and seamless experiences across the ecosystem of Samsung products.

Good figures for Samsung, which has experienced a more chaotic launch than expected with its Galaxy S22 due to lack of supplies and is already preparing the fourth generation of its successful Galaxy Z… What do you expect from them?

Mobile sales fall sharply and the beneficiaries are the same as always

