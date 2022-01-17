in the Elvis movie we will see a side of the actor never seen before

Director Baz Luhrmann has revealed that a new and unexpected side of Tom Hanks will be shown in the new Elvis biopic.

Baz Luhrmann spoke about the new biopic about Elvis Presley he is working on. The director claims that his main star, Tom Hanks, will give us a performance that will amaze the spectators. We could indeed admire a side of the actor we’ve never known before.

In Elvis, Tom Hanks will play Colonel Tom Parker, the infamous manager who discovered Elvis’ talent and made him sign his first contract with RCA. Speaking about this interpretation during an interview, Baz Luhrmann was delighted with the work done by Hanks. In particular he explained: “When it comes to the colonel… well, one of the great joys in life is working with well-known actors who are famous for their particular instrument strings. But I have the chills at the idea of ​​being helpful, or just supportive, in letting them do it. Every actor always has a lot more to offer than what is always seen by them. They always have a lot more ropes than they actually use. “

He then added: “So one of the most exciting aspects of working with Tom, who is the Rolls Royce of actors, is being close to him and letting him play a new string on his instrument. I think that’s the most exciting thing to see.”

Throughout his career, Tom Hanks has played the most varied roles: we have seen him in the role of romantic, funny, very positive and courageous characters. But he also experienced evil, negative and cruel characters. According to what Luhrmann said, however, with his interpretation in Elvis the actor will manage to surprise us once again with an exceptional performance. The film is currently slated for release on June 24 in the United States. Austin Butler will play the king of rock’n’roll, while Olivia DeJonge will be his wife Priscilla.

