in the emergency room 13 positive out of 30, hospitalizations in wards at risk

STOP – Attention to the rise of infections in theLarge area with cases of Covid positive and outbreaks in the structures: this is the alarm raised by Giuseppe Donati della Cisl Fp.

“The gradual but incessant rise in cases found at the time of the swab examination among patients who go to the emergency room in Fermo or who are already hospitalized in the wards – he remarks – is a widespread phenomenon throughout the region if not throughout Italy . This signal is proof that even if in a less aggressive form thanks to the vaccine, the disease is still highly active among the population and could find fertile ground again to raise one’s head, when the procedures related to the state of emergency are abandoned. . In all this, whoever has the greatest weight to bear is undoubtedly the first aid. Associated with the phenomenon of Covid positives that turn out to be positive at the time of admission to the emergency room, albeit asymptomatic, there is the difficulty on the part of the health personnel of that service, to place all these patients with pathologies attributable to the branch in the medical area wards internistic but in need of isolation “.

Donati recalls, for example, that “in Fermo the other night at the end of the shift, therefore at around 7 am, the patients taken in care by the emergency room but to be assigned to the wards because they needed hospitalization, were about 30 but 13 of them were positive . Clearly the only Covid department left at Murri is that of Infectious Diseases and former OBI but the places were already occupied and not available immediately. Result: most of them remained in the emergency room on a stretcher ». What to do then? “There is a great concern of our trade union organization because we would not want safety and prevention, both of users and professionals, to be sacrificed on the altar of a common feeling of turning towards normality and of the great and understandable desire to part of politics and citizens, to put the pandemic behind them. We have to deal with reality and act accordingly. It’s not all over, on the contrary. Covid continues to infect citizens and operators, it is good that politics and companies take it into account. There will be a need to guarantee some accordion diagnostic / therapeutic services and paths to counteract and cope with moments of particular exacerbation of the pandemic phenomenon ».





