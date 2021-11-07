In the emergency room attacks, shortage of doctors and fears of a new wave of Covid. Valentino across the board: “We are full again” (Video interview)

STOP – The head physician of the emergency room: “The problem we are experiencing at the moment is that in a few days we have gone from a quiet phase with one / two suspicious patients a day to a phase in which we have saturated the hospital’s receptive capacity for Covid patients. At the moment there are 3 in intensive care and 15 in infectious diseases. We are perplexed and worried by the fact that 50% of these patients are vaccinated “. “In the emergency room of dependent doctors there are 4 out of 22 planned. At 118 we have 12 doctors (six employees and six affiliated) out of 23 planned”

November 5, 2021 – 1.00 pm … The Flash mob in the emergency room and the interview with the head physician Alessandro Valentino

from Giorgio Fedeli (video Cristiano Ninonà-montage Simone Corazza)

Even the doctors of the emergency room of the Murri hospital in Fermo, led by the head physician Alessandro Valentino, this morning at 10 crossed their arms in solidarity with the attacked colleagues in Pesaro. A minute of symbolic flash mob, with obviously guaranteeing the emergencies and health assistance in progress, to say enough to attacks of all kinds to health professionals, from verbal to physical ones. And it turns out, with the director Valentino, that not even the front door of the Murri is immune to violence. and the flash mob was an opportunity, for the head of the emergency room, to take stock of an emergency situation that also affects Fermo, from the lack of personnel to the fears of a new wave of Covid.

But let’s start from the news of these hours: “The attack in Pesaro was only the latest, striking, case of episodes of violence that have been recorded throughout Italy for some time. I joined the flash mob but I really liked that all the health workers of my team participated on a voluntary basis. Unfortunately, here too there have been numerous episodes of violence and threats up to physical assaults. Some have requested the intervention of security and law enforcement. Episodes that were once an exception – remarks Valentino – are now more and more frequent, a huge problem. What are the causes? Eventually the pandemic greatly exacerbated these attitudes. With Covid we have been seen as heroes, the saviors, the last bastion. But then the situation was reversed and now often doctors and nurses are even seen as those who do something to make people feel bad. Upstream there is also a strong dissatisfaction with the services that a hospital can provide in terms of visits and services which, however, are often not in the emergency room. Here we get everything for services that are not from the emergency room and often lead to aggression in the patient. Our role exposes us to all this, we know, but we must remain within the limits of what is acceptable ”.

The long waits often make patients nervous: “The problem is very complex. All the people who come to us think they are very ill but fortunately this is often not the case. And waiting for the visit is already ill-disposed towards those who have to solve the problem. If only patients who really need an emergency room service would arrive, this would greatly facilitate our work (red, orange or blue code), there would be no long waiting times. Instead, the emergency room is increasingly called upon to give answers to the shortcomings of other services, primarily those of a territory. We still give answers to everyone but this causes time dilations. Fermo then has a particular situation, we are the only hospital in the vast area which also has a much lower number of beds compared to national standards. And this involves a very long time to be able to hospitalize patients, in short, waiting times for an exaggeratedly long bed.. We are working on it with the management of the presidium, with the other primary officers, with the director of Av4 but it is not easy. It is essential to make the population understand the work we do in the emergency room, citizens do not know the amount of work we have. Just being able to bring out what we do would be a lot. The access problem is not easy to solve. People look to the emergency room for help with their problems. And they know they will find him, even if they have to wait hours. Until there is a total revolution of assistance in the area, it will be difficult to reduce accesses. The collapse of entrances during the pandemic testifies that not everyone often needs us, as an emergency room. And paradoxically this also had negative implications with those people who had to come to the hospital, as they were, but did not come. I think of the deaths from heart attack, untreated stroke, on which we have registered increases. Now the fear of coming has passed, the accesses are to the pre Covid numbers, we are talking about about 100 entries a day with us “.

Here, Covid itself, fears for a new wave? “I’m worried. It is true that the numbers are now much lower than last year but people are now vaccinated. The problem we are experiencing right now is that in a few days we have gone from a let’s say quiet phase with one / two suspicious patients a day to a phase in which we have saturated the receptive capacity of the hospital for Covid patients. There are currently 3 in Resuscitation and 15 in Infectious Diseases. We are perplexed and worried by the fact that 50% of these patients are vaccinated. Until October almost all of our Covid patients were not vaccinated, now the situation has changed. We hope that this criticality depends on the fact that they have been vaccinated for months and therefore their antibody immunity is not giving sufficient coverage. But the real concern is that there are variants starting to escape the vaccine’s prophylactic ability. We as instrumentation are prepared to face a possible new wave. In less than a month, the CT scan of the emergency room reserved for Covid patients, a fundamental diagnostic device, will be active. Unfortunately, however, we are dramatically understaffed. A notice to recruit professionals has just been launched, a call for tenders for the recruitment of 19 doctors. We hope they will arrive. In concrete terms, having two or three more would be an excellent result. Unfortunately we are witnessing competitions, all over Italy, which go deserted. Here at Murri, in addition to me, in the emergency room of dependent doctors there are 4 out of 22 planned. At 118 we have 12 doctors (six employees and six affiliated) out of 23 planned. It is a big problem. At the emergency room we try to make up for this shortage by resorting to the doctors of the cooperative who help us a lot. We try to integrate them more and more into our team to try to give the best service to users. We also made an agreement with the Ancona specialization school in emergency medicine to have postgraduates. At the moment we have two doctors in training, who help us very, very good. And two more are expected to arrive shortly. For us it is not just a question of relieving the amount of work but also of pride with a specialization school that identifies us as a place to send to train doctors “

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

back to home Page