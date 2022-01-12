“In the end he will find everyone, the no vax will pay the worst price”

“Omicron, with its unprecedented degree of transmissibility, will eventually find everyone. The vaccinated and those on the third dose will be exposed “to the variant and many of them” will probably be infected but, most likely, will not end up in hospital and will not die “. This was stated by Anthony Fauci, the American super-expert in infectious diseases and Joe Biden’s adviser for Covid, underlining that the unvaccinated will pay a higher price instead. Fauci then explains how the United States could be on the threshold of a transition period after which it could become possible to live with Covid.

MORE INFORMATION

Omicron, the theme of tampons

“There are reports that indicate higher sensitivity of salivary swabs in identifying covid infection caused by the Omicron variant than nasal swabs, but the data must be verified and confirmed.” So Fauci commented on what emerged from a small study not yet published during a testimony in progress at the US Congress.

According to other experts, nasal swabs more accurately identify contagion with the Delta variant of covid-19, while for the diagnosis of Omicron swabs carried out on the mucous membranes of the throat would be more effective as the mutation infects the bronchi more easily than the nose. . In any case – said Fauci – if new data confirm this hypothesis, they will be sent to the Food and Drug Administration (Fda). In the same hearing Janet Woodcock, commissioner of the FDA, warned the public against using rapid throat tests as “the configuration of the current swabs is not suitable, and in case it becomes necessary, it will take time to adapt the test models to get them in the throat ».

WHO: Omicron will infect one in two Europeans

A “tide” of Omicron, with a stranglehold from east to west, threatens to overwhelm health systems across Europe. The new warning that the pandemic is still in full swing comes from the WHO, according to which within two months over 50% of Europeans will be infected with the new variant of Covid. A strain so fast in spreading that, according to the UN body, it requires specific vaccines. And not the use of boosters with the current ones, which are effective in limiting serious illnesses and deaths but not the transmission of the virus. Omicron’s run in Europe has an impressive pace. Over 7 million new cases in the first week of 2022, double the two weeks earlier, and in 26 countries over 1% of the population contracts Covid-19 every 7 days, the WHO regional director Hans Kluge found. indicating that the variant discovered in South Africa is present in 50 out of 53 states and is becoming dominant in the western area. “At this rate, more than 50% of the population will be infected with Omicron in six to eight weeks”, the senior official predicted, on the day that France set a new record by exceeding 350,000 infections.

The WHO looks above all to Central-Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are lower and “we will see more serious diseases in the unvaccinated”, explained Kluge, taking Denmark as a reference. In the Scandinavian country, where Omicron has “exploded in recent weeks”, hospitalizations among the unvaccinated at Christmas were six times higher than those who were immunized. Attention is also required in the most virtuous countries on vaccines, such as Spain or Great Britain, which are moving towards a regime of coexistence with the virus, without too many restrictions. Pointing to the fact that the symptoms are milder. For the WHO, however, it is still too early to treat Covid as an endemic disease, because there are still “too many uncertainties”. Starting from the fact that current vaccines do not appear to be sufficient to crush Covid as it has developed. On the contrary, drugs should be developed “that have a high impact on the prevention of infection and transmission, as well as on the prevention of serious illness and death”. Therefore, the WHO stressed, continuing to carry out boosters with existing vaccines is not useful.

The new vaccine against Omicron

Also for the EMA the current vaccines have a “lesser effectiveness” on the new variant and in this context the European body has made it known that it could approve the specific serum in April-May (Pfizer has announced that it will be ready in March). At the same time, the drug agency has expressed caution on boosters, arguing that “repeated vaccinations at short intervals are not a sustainable long-term strategy.” The brake on boosters, at least with current vaccines, can also have a political reading, that is: this is the time to direct the stocks of pharmaceutical companies to bridge the gap with poor countries. In view of the goal of immunizing 70% of the world population by the middle of the year. The only way, according to the WHO, to win the war on the virus. In the meantime, we must keep our guard up, because Omicron is growing everywhere. In the United States, the record of hospitalizations, over 145,000, is alarming. Almost double than two weeks ago, never so many in a year. In China there are three cities in lockdown, Anyang, Xìan and Yuzhou: 20 million people confined to homes. In India, the capital Delhi has decided to close bars, restaurants and private offices, with the obligation of smart working. And there is fear of an outbreak in the Ganges, in anticipation of the gathering of one million pilgrims. Even in Israel the rate of infections is growing, despite the high number of fourth doses administered.