in the end, the crafty ones won

With the payment of the 1,500 euros just disbursed by Consap, even the parenthesis of Super Cashback is archived. Those entitled who have not yet received the transfer will find the welcome surprise within a few days. It is the latest act of the State Cashback program which, by a bizarre coincidence, took its first steps exactly a year ago with the start of the extra Christmas period.

It will be a very Merry Christmas for the Super Cashback crafty ones

An initiative implemented with the noble dual purpose of bringing Italians to become familiar with digital payments and to counter the scourge of tax evasion, but certainly not perfect, based on a regulation most likely defined with excessive haste and which soon showed all its criticalities. At the beginning of 2021 we published on these pages a list of 10 potentially useful proposals to correct the shot: in point 1, the suggestion to introduce a limit on close transactions.

For what reason? To stem the problem of the crafty which, with the aim of climbing positions in the rankings and returning to the top 100,000, mainly targeted service stations (self-service, without operator and with the favor of darkness), carrying out numerous supplies one after the other, even from a few cents, thus accumulating several receipts in a short time. We have documented this several times, as well as done with the reactions of the gas stations.

It should be noted that it is not an offense, in fact, no rule has ever been introduced to prohibit it. Almost certainly such a scenario was not even considered by those who drafted the guidelines of Cashback and Super Cashback. Many (including us) have always stressed that the action was still an insurmountable obstacle for the participation of those who still wanted to try to get the 1,500 euros without resorting to tricks.

A much discussed issue, so much so that in the spring a crackdown was announced against those believed to be authors of suspicious transactions, a penalty which would have corrected the ranking in the race avoiding distortions. Then silence: from mid-July onwards, the minimum threshold of the movements necessary to access the extra bonus remained unchanged at 787. Someone reported that they had gained or lost positions, but in all probability following the acceptance of the appeals presented to Consap , without major jolts.

Now that i wire transfers of 1,500 euros are arriving on current accounts, we can put pen to paper without fear of denial how everything went through the cavalry. No punishment, the crafty ones have won, as they define themselves. Let’s take for example the post that appeared in a Forum Italia conversation that has always followed the evolution of the situation.

Of the three semesters initially planned, only one was staged, the one from January to June 2021. Then came the temporary suspension and the definitive cancellation, which was imposed by the Draghi government which has chosen to allocate the resources already allocated to finance the program elsewhere. The Cashback is no more, the Super Cashback least of all, the crafty ones have reaped the fruits of their commitment. Merry Christmas to all.