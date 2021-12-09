In the end, the young people pay the bill: because in Italy they will retire at the age of 71

In Italy, the pension for those entering the world of work today will reach 71 years. That is, at one of the highest ages among all OECD countries. Worse than us are only the Danes, while we are equal to Estonia and the Netherlands. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development makes it known, explaining how the age is currently below the average compared to other countries: it is in fact at 61.8 years against 63. All thanks to measures such as Quota 100 which in recent years have allowed them to withdraw from the labor market earlier. However, they have cost a lot, given that Italy’s pension expenditure ranked second among the highest of OECD countries in 2019, for a consideration equal to 15.4% of gross domestic product.

Quota 100 and pension expenditure

The possibility of retiring at 62 years of age, or five years before the legal age, is an exception provided, as well as in Italy, only in Spain with less than 40 years of contributions. Belgium asks for 42, France 41.5 and Germany 45. The retirement age is among the highest in 2020 in Norway and Iceland (67) and low in Turkey (52). While according to the OECD the average retirement age of the countries that make up the organization will be 66 years. Women will maintain a lower retirement age than men in countries such as Colombia, Hungary, Israel, Poland and Switzerland. In Italy, on the other hand, retirement will be reached at 71 as a result of the 1995 regime which adjusts benefits to life expectancy and growth. The date on which the age of 71 will start, according to the calculations of the OECD, is 2040.

And this is also due to demographic aging: in 2050 there will be 74 people aged 65 or over for every 100 people aged between 20 and 64, one of the highest ratios in the OECD. But it must be said that the growth in employment in the last twenty years, also characterized by longer careers, has offset half of the demographic aging on pension expenditure. However, this has increased to represent 2.2% of GDP between 2000 and 2017. And the system will still have to carry out other interventions. As for example for self-employed workers. Who will have a 30% lower pension than employees with the same contribution seniority.

Read also: