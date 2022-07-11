“In the ER they do not make certificates of ‘virginity'”

A health worker has used social networks to put on the table the problem of virginity certificates and remember that the Emergency services are not there to issue that kind of voucher, since “it is not a medical issue, but a cultural one.”

The pediatrician has shared on Twitter that she had received the request for determine if a girl was “virgin” and write to witness it. However, the doctor refused, explaining that doctors do not make such documents.

He has also insisted on the macho background of this kind of practices launching the reflection: “What a coincidence, they only ask us to certify women”.

In emergencies we do not make certificates of “virginity”. Actually in medicine we do not carry out this type of certificates. “Virginity” is not a medical but a cultural issue that, what a coincidence, they only ask us to certify women. — Turner (@MadreDeTragonas) June 30, 2022

Virginity certificates, “much more common than we think”

Many users of this social network have been surprised by this request and by the fact that certificates of this type continue to exist today, when science has shown that virginity is not linked to the presence or absence of a hymenwhich may have broken for many other reasons, never having been or even not breaking after penetrative sex because it is very elastic.

“It is much more common than we think. More now than adolescents start sexual life at younger and younger ages“, explained the pediatrician, who assures that, from her point of view as a professional and as a woman, it seems “disrespectful”.

Similarly, it has been clarified that it was not a request made for reasons of ethnicity or religion in the face of a marriage and highlights that he was also in charge of explaining to the person why doctors cannot carry out this kind of certificates.

Not certifying virginity, a matter of medical ethics

Related to this point, a family doctor has responded to the message with an ethics report from the Basque health service in which they highlight that the issuance of virginity certificates “is not a legal obligation” for the health professional: “From an ethical point of view, its issuance is unacceptable, because technically it is not possible to ensure what is requested to be certified (the state of the hymen is not conclusive either for or against virginity) and because a certification of this type could enter in collision with the duty of justice to avoid discriminatory situations, in this case linked to gender”.

For her part, a user has detailed that her 14-year-old cousin had that voucher made in an outpatient clinic in Peru, to which the pediatrician who had exposed the case replied that she thought it was a “colossal lack of ethics“.

Finally, a gynecologist has contributed to the debate her own experience, qualifying the issue as “complex”pointing out that a patient came to her to ask for the virginity certificate or “a woman outside her family” would do it.