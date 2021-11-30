In the eurozone, inflation is at its highest level ever

The inflation rate, or the growth of prices in a given month compared to those of the same month a year earlier, has been rising continuously for several months in the eurozone countries, and European Union analysts estimate that in the month of November achieved the largest increase on an annual basis since recording of these data began, i.e. in 1997.

The official data will be released by the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, on Tuesday, but according to sources from the Wall Street Journal the increase is expected to be between 4.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent on an annual basis. In October, the inflation rate in the eurozone had increased by 4.1 per cent on an annual basis, equaling the maximum level recorded in July 2008, which is the moment when the first symptoms of the great financial crisis that began in Europe began to be felt. in the United States a year earlier.

The forecasts on Eurostat estimates are not surprising, given what was recorded in recent days by the national statistics office of Germany, the most solid economy in the whole eurozone. In November, German inflation rose by 6 percent year-on-year, the largest increase since 1992, after it had risen by 4.6 percent in October. In Italy, on the other hand, inflation data from ISTAT, the National Institute of Statistics, stopped in October, when an increase of 3 per cent on an annual basis was recorded (in September it was 2.5 per cent).

Inflation can have various causes, such as an increase in demand or an increase in the costs of producing goods. A moderate increase is usually not a problem and is indeed welcomed by governments, because a rise in prices indicates that the economy is healthy and the demand for goods and services is strong. But when inflation grows too much and for too long, as it is this year, it can become a serious problem for economies, causing the cost of living to rise too high.

An increase in the rate of inflation had already been predicted by markets and analysts at the beginning of the year, mainly due to the large amounts of money injected into economies by central banks and governments to counter the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic (more money there is in circulation, the more it tends to devalue, causing prices to rise). During the pandemic there had in fact been a general decrease in prices, due to the blocking of most of the economic activities, and with the restart of the economy after more than a year of restrictions, an increase in prices was almost certain.

However, two phenomena that made this increase more marked were not foreseen: first of all the crisis of the “supply chain”, that is the transport and supply system on which world trade and economy are based, which has produced a shortage of goods of consumer goods and basic necessities all over the world: from cars to microchips for electronic products, from paper on which to print books to turkeys. It is also a phenomenon due to the pandemic, which meant that production was unable to keep up with demand, and that the global transport system itself was unable to keep up with production. All this has further contributed to raising prices, which are already high due to the large amount of money injected by central banks.

Another related phenomenon is the energy crisis which has mainly affected Europe. Electricity prices have risen everywhere, due to the increase in the prices of raw materials, such as gas and petroleum-based fuels, and due to rising costs for companies that produce energy.

For the European Central Bank (ECB), which aims for the eurozone countries to maintain a level of inflation below 2 per cent, the increase in recent months is however destined to decrease at the beginning of 2022.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has in the meantime denied that interest rates will be increased, i.e. the rates at which the ECB lends money to other banks: the ECB has in fact kept rates low to encourage economic recovery after the crisis due to the pandemic. .

This has increased the money in circulation in Europe, but it has also decreased its value. Raising rates would therefore serve to bring down the level of inflation quickly, but for the ECB this is not currently in the plans. Lagarde said she believes that inflation will tend to fall without ECB intervention and that “a rise in interest rates now would have no effect on the inflationary shock that is hitting the European economy, but would affect household disposable incomes. , putting a brake on recovery ».

Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, also told the German broadcaster recently ZDF that “there are no signs of price growth that is getting out of control”, and he added that “if we thought that inflation could stop steadily above 2 per cent, we would react without a shadow of a doubt. However, at the moment there are no indications in this sense ».