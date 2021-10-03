In the female Grammys Billie Eilish does an encore, Beyoncé makes history

Beyoncé makes history at the 63rd edition of the Grammys, but it is Billie Eilish who grabs the main prize. With the single Everything I Wanted the young American singer-songwriter won for the record category of the year (Record of the Year). Eilish took the win for the second time after the collection of prizes at the 2020 edition. Beyoncé, Due Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé as well as Black Pumas, DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch, Doja were also nominated for the same category. Cat and Post Malone.

The second most important award, Album of the Year, was won by Taylor Swift with ‘Folklore’. Swift is the first woman to have won Grammys in the category for the third time, equaling records that belonged to Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

However Beyoncé, with a total of 28 Grammys won by a female artist, surpassed the record so far held by the American violinist Alison Krauss (27 awards). At the 2021 Music Oscars, Queen Bey won Best Music Video with ‘Brown Skin Girl’, Best Rap Performance and ‘Best Rap Song’ with ‘Savage’ alongside Megan Thee Stallion and the one for ‘best R&B performance’ with ‘Black Parade’.

For Brown Skin Girl, the award also went to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter, Ivy Carter, nine, making her one of the youngest winners in Grammy history. The absolute record of prizes won belongs to the late Hungarian-born orchestra conductor Georg Solti.

The 2021 edition of the Grammys took place in the sign of the pandemic, with no audience, no red carpet and with performances that were a mixture of live and pre-recorded. The evening, live from Los Angeles, was hosted by The Daily Show comedian Trevor Noah.

Loading... Advertisements

The last great night of music will also be remembered as the night of women. The top four categories were in fact all won by female artists. In addition to Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, HER’s I Can’t Breathe was chosen as song of the year. The Grammy for the ‘Song Of The Year’ category is awarded to whoever wrote the award-winning song. In this case the same HER. Megan Thee Stallion won the Grammy for Best New Artist. The rapper took home three awards as well, making history and becoming the first female rapper to win for best rap song.

Satisfaction also for Harry Styles who won the Grammy for ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ with Watermelon Sugar. For the English artist, formerly One Direction, this is the first participation and first victory. Styles also opened the night by singing the same song.