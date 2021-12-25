In the film “Spencer” Lady Diana talks with the ghost of Anna Bolena

According to biographer Tina Brown, Diana, when she was very young, said to a friend that “it would be fun to marry Prince Charles, like Ginevra, or Anna Bolena”. Additionally, Diana’s family was descended from Anna’s sister, Mary Bolena.

It is from this starting point, perhaps, that Pablo Larrain, former director of the biotopic Jakie (2016) where Natalie Portman played the role of Jaqueline Kennedy, drew the letmotiv of the ghost of Anna Bolena in the biopic Spencer (2021), in which a formidable (and almost unrecognizable) Kristen Steward plays the role of Lady D.

In the film there are three reasons that recur almost obsessively: cooking, pheasants and Anna Bolena. The feature film opens with a sequence of iron and military preparation of fine foods for the royal family’s Christmas lunch (which contrast with the jaunty and somewhat dreamy figure of Diana); follows the scene of a beheaded pheasant and repeatedly crushed by cars (which in Cannes ’21 caused a sensation because some saw in it an allegory with the tragic accident of the Alma tunnel), then, after presenting a restless, late and late Diana perpetually in conflict with herself, she dwells on the Christmas dinner, during which the Princess of Wales, crushed by the feral glances of Charles and Her Majesty, sees in front of her the ghost of Anna Bolena. It is only the first of approximately five apparitions of the Queen of England who was beheaded by Henry VIII for high treason in 1536.

From the idea of ​​Pablo Larrain to concentrate the entire relationship between Diana and the Crown in a single weekend, in Christmas of the 1991, to Sandringham House, In the Norfolk, thus a slow and disturbing, fine and psychological feature film is born, with theatrical and meta-theatrical dialogues (notable is the scene in which young William, little Harry and their mother play “soldiers” forcing the mother to tell the truth about his sadness), which more than on the historical veracity of the character focuses on symbolism, through which Larrain makes the public a fragile and authentic Diana.

Refined in detail (the painting of Henry VIII stands out in the dining room), the film stands out for its historical intensity and references to the past (Diana, for example, calls Camilla “Jane Seymour”, aware that sooner or later she will be replaced by it, just as happened to Anna Bolena), and ends with a longing for freedom on the notes of a uchrony that, sadly, does justice to the most unhappy and iconic princess of recent times, not Lady D, but Spencer.

Jack Farthing and Kristen Steward play Charles of England and Lady Diana