in the film there will be footage taken from Matrix 4

There was a “collision” between Venom 2 with Tom Hardy And Matrix 4 from Keanu Reeves, the consequences will be visible in the cinema

What do Venom 2 and Matrix 4: Resurrections? Sony’s cinecomic will be released in theaters on October 14, while the highly anticipated sequel to Warner Bros. with Keanu Reeves will be released in Italy on January 1, 2021. Apparently, there are common elements between the two films that we could also notice in cinemas …

Read also: Venom 2: initially the title of the film had to be different

Venom 2: The Fury of Carnage location manager Christopher Kusiak explained that for the filming of the cinecomic some scenes with helicopters were needed, but they were also sought after for the production of Matrix 4, obviously at the top of the preferences. “A lot of things impacted the shoot,” Kusiak said. “A lot of our driving scenes went because the Matrix controlled everything… We had to move a stunt over a garage because we couldn’t get to the areas we wanted due to The Matrix. But if we could have been there earlier, it probably would have gone the other way. The helicopters were actually from the Matrix movie. Matrix was filming at the same time so we filmed some of their activity on camera. “

Loading... Advertisements

Venom 2: Carnage’s Wrath sees Tom Hardy return as the inconvenient journalist Eddie Brock, who must learn to live with the symbiote, but finds himself dealing with another symbiote, Carnage, who has taken possession of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). The film is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel. In addition to the aforementioned cast, we also find Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott (Dan Lewis), Naomie Harris (Frances Barrison / Shriek) and Stephen Graham (Detective Mulligan).