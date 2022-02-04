in the final of the 60 meters with 6 “57

First outing on the track for the blue sprinter after the Olympic gold in the 100 meters and 4X100 in Tokyo. The final at 19.35

Six months after the triumphs at the Tokyo Games, Marcell Jacobs is back on track on the occasion of Istaf meeting in BerlinSilver stage of the World Indoor Tour. Loaded and powerful in the race, the Olympic gold of 100 meters and 4X100 won its battery of 60 meters with a time of 6 “57 easily conquering a place in the final which will take place at 19.35.

“He started muscularly with strength – explained Paolo Camossi, Marcell Jacobs coach -. He confirmed that he was a bit stiff. But he will let himself go in the final”. “Our goal is to finish up front, then if there is good time – he added -. The important thing is to confirm ourselves as leader”. “We race to win, if the time comes, gladly – reiterated the coach of the blue sprinter -. It is a very long season with many commitments where we will just have to have fun”. “The goal is to get out of the race while having fun. It is normal for others to want to beat him – concluded Camossi -. The good fortune of coaching Jacobs is to continue to coach the same person as in 2015”.