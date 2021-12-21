“In the final the dangers for Napoli arrived, but then the Var had their say”

The journalist Bruno Longhi analyzes the victory of the Naples for 1-0 on the field of Milan.

“The absences have affected Pioli and Spalletti’s work a lot. And yesterday’s match, which rewarded the suffering of the Azzurri, showed us two different teams than we know them, and it could not have been otherwise. Napoli built his victory on Zielinski’s corner deflected by Elmas, then struggling for every ball to make up for the absences of heavyweights such as Fabian, Koulibaly, Insigne, Osimhen who however allowed Spalletti to rediscover the value of Petagna or Juan Jesus. Milan , let’s be clear, he can’t do without the push of Hernandez and Leao. But these days, as a counterbalance to the massive intensity shown by the team in the 95 minutes, the quality in the middle of the field is missing also due to the evident decline of Brahim Diaz. this is the reason why in the final – as in Udine – Pioli tried to simplify the maneuver by adding the other Giroud tower to Ibrahimovic. And in the final the dangers for Napoli arrived. And as in Udine it is also arrived the goal on the wire. But then the Var had its say “