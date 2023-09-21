“In the fire”: Amber Heard is the victim of the population’s hatred in the trailer of her new film

A doctor travels to a remote plantation to care for a child with special abilities, sparking a debate between religion and science. (Saban Films)

Perhaps Amber Heard Decided to say goodbye to Hollywood and experience worldly life in Spain, but this did not mean a definite abandonment of her acting career. The actress is returning to the big screen with her latest film. in fireAn independent thriller directed by Connor Allyn has recently released its official trailer.

Set historically in the 1980s, Heard plays Grace Burnham, a New York doctor who travels to a Columbian plantation to care for a boy (Lorenzo McGovern Zanni) with deep personal trauma and unexplained abilities. The local community, led by a priest, wants to exorcize the young man because, according to them, he is possessed by the devil and is the cause of all the town’s problems.

‘In the Fire’ stars Amber Heard, Lorenzo McGovern Zanni, Sophie Ember, Luca Calvani and Yari Gugliucci. (Credit: Paradox Studios)

Due to time, there is a clash between logical explanations of events (science) and religion, giving rise to large-scale conflict. “They are scared. And they need some blame for that fear. And this is you,” Burnham tells the little boy in a scene from its official preview.

At another point, particularly intense images are seen when the hero screams furiously while being publicly whipped to defend his beliefs. This act is ironically representative of Amber’s life, given the recent legal events and their media impact.

“In the Fire” received an “R” rating for its violent content. (Credit: Paradox Studios)

In the actress’s words, the film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love, told through a strong and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century. I’m honored to be a part of this labor of love and a hero in its vision Connor Allyn“, he expressed entertainment tonightBefore the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The new production comes after a two-year period in which Heard was away from significant projects. His last appearance was Justice League by Zack Snyder, where she played Mera, the girlfriend of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and in the miniseries tripod, During this time, she was in the headlines due to her legal battle against her ex-husband. Johnny Depp,

The film is directed by Connor Allyn, known for his work in films such as “Java Heat” and “Life’s a Rodeo.” (Credit: Paradox Studios)

In June 2022, the jury determined that Depp had been defamed by Heard, while also establishing that the actor pirates in the caribbean Was partially responsible. Subsequently, the interpreter decided to leave her native country and move to Europe, in search of a quieter life focused on motherhood. A source close to TMZ tells TMZ that “Amber feels like she has more privacy when she’s abroad, she likes it there and is more comfortable.”

Although his days in the European country are quiet, he still wants to remain in front of the camera and according to one of his interviews with the Spanish agency Gtres Last June, he was “evaluating” the projects because, despite all the controversies, “we have to move forward.”

“In the Fire” had its world premiere at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on June 24, 2023. (Credit: Paradox Studios)

theatrical release date of in fire Not confirmed yet. But this isn’t his only feature film on the eve of hitting the big screen Amber Heard She is also part of the cast of aquaman 2, The film will debut internationally on December 20.