In the first attempt, he entered the first position in Medicine UNA

Not only did he enter on the first attempt, but he did so leading the list of candidates, with 213 out of 240 points. How did she do? First, a lot of discipline counts: Set a schedule to study every day, even giving up going out with friends. The second is to have the unwavering support of parents as well as friends and fellow students. She says that as a girl she intended to be a medical doctor.

The pandemic got in the way, but it did not alter their dreams. “Being constant is the difficult part because despite the fact that things happen in the house, that there are problems, even if you don’t understand something; that of sitting down to study every day, having a schedule, not breaking that schedule even if you want to go somewhere with friends and things like that, that discipline of sitting down to study every day, I think that’s the most important thing ”, he shares.

Viviana is a graduate of the San Pablo de Asunción Marist Educational Center. “I always said that she was going to be a doctor or a veterinarian. The pandemic was just in the middle, with all the economic factors, but luckily it could happen, we found a way, ”she says, referring that since there was no course at UNA, she had to pay for a private one.

The daughter of a public employee, the young woman comments that her father had to go into debt to pay for her preparation. “Every time I felt bad, or that I couldn’t take it anymore, they were there supporting me, that it is possible and that you just have to put effort into it,” she tells about her parents and friends.



