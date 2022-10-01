«In the first event, we put our boyfriends as waiters»

Lucia Entrecanales (27), daughter of the vice president of Acciona and her Venezuelan friend Eugenia Gil (28) create a new way of making plans in Madrid full of cultural experiences. With great pleasure and delicacy they take care of every detail to create events that leave you with a very good taste in your mouth and having learned something new.

“I’m very curious to know where you met…

“By a mutual friend and former partner at Potpourri.” We went to a music festival with a group of friends, we had a huge connection and we stayed all night together.

“What brought you together so much?”

—We are both very curious and want to make different plans, we used to get bored going to clubs in Madrid because it was always the same and the same people. We wanted to meet new people.

What is it like working with a friend?

—The two of us are lucky to understand each other very well and we know what the limit of each one is. We know each other very well and have never had any major fights.

Lucía: I have much more character and Eugenia knows how to carry me.

“Speaking of your personal life. Do you have a partner?

Yes, we have both had a boyfriend for four years and they are super faithful to Potpourri. They always come with us to events, they help us a lot by contributing ideas to the point that at the first event we did, which was a dinner in an abandoned mansion in Madrid, they were the waiters (laugh). They thought they were guests and we put them to work.

“How does Potpourri start?”

—Lucía: Ana Julia, our former partner, and Eugenia started Potpurrí about a year and a half ago. Meanwhile, I was living in England but I decided to return to Madrid. When I arrived I couldn’t find a job because of the pandemic and I started working with them. It came about in a very natural way. Ana Julia, today, is no longer part of the company because she went to the United States to study a master’s degree.

“I imagine you are very fond of culture.

What Potpourri does is allow us to know and learn. It is born from the idea that culture can be easy and accessible to everyone, you may have no idea who Picasso is but go for a cultural plan, learn, have fun and ask without shame.

Eugenia: Sometimes in this world you are embarrassed to speak and ask questions, the idea is that everyone does it and in this way we bring culture closer together.

One of the concerts offered by Potpourri



ABC





—What do young people prefer, going to nightclubs or plans that enrich them?

—Every time people are showing much more interest in going to plans that really nourish them. The social component is very important since everyone wants to have a good time, which is why Potpourri unites leisure with culture. It is a fun way to learn and expand knowledge.

—Where do you find the inspiration to create the events?

—Touring Madrid, traveling together, going to galleries, exhibitions, theaters and cinema. Through social networks they also suggest plans, the other day a girl wrote us telling us that she would love to go mushroom picking since we are in season, that will be one of our next potpourris.

“What exactly is Potpourri?”

—In our company what we do is propose different, innovative and exclusive plans around culture. Our goal is that after the event you arrive home feeling refreshed, enriched and with a good taste in your mouth.

All about three aspects: Potpourri tickets, where our clients buy a ticket for a plan, Teambuilding focused on companies and their workers, and. finally, By potpourri, where we create events for brands. Right now these last two are our priority, we want to focus on big brands and companies.

—Have you done an event for brands yet?

—Yes, for book publishers, El Club Matador and Aristocrazy among others. We have also done private events. We have contacted several companies to organize Christmas dinners that are just around the corner. They want different experiences, unite their workers because of the pandemic there are many who continue to telecommute, and create a better work environment.

—Tell me what your next medleys are.

A dinner with Luis Barrutia and The World of Art with José Manuel Ballester, national photography award winner. We have also done the film director and screenwriter Luis García Berlanga, with his son.

“Who is your referent?”

Lucía’s is Chavela Vargas and Eugenia’s is the actress Emma Watson.

“Your favorite book?”

Lucía comments that her book is ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ by Ernest Heminway and Eugenia chooses ‘La fiesta del Chivo’ by Vargas Llosa.