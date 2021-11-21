“In the first half we lacked courage, better in the second half. Osimhen injury? I hope it’s just a blow …”

Football Naples – Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach, made some statements to DAZN at the end of the match against Inter. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“Lautaro is a very strong player, when I gave him space he always did what he had to do. He is showing what a champion he is, because he is a champion. In the second half, for quality, we did better and made more courageous choices. We were often there to look for solutions without character and initiative in the first half. Then we often arrived late …

It was a level match. There are things to fix though of course. Osimhen he is generous, he gets attracted by the ball and has to make choices. How are you? Now Osimhen is in the hospital for tests. He has a swollen eye, he didn’t see very well after the shot. It had started to come out the hematoma of the blow. I think it’s just blunt trauma, I hope.

Playing differently with Inter is difficult, you must always have a short defensive line. You have to arrive with the full-back on fifth, but if the distances get longer it becomes difficult. However, it all depends on the quality of ball possession, if you have them piled up in their own half it becomes difficult for them to gain that space. Then they have qualities and they take the speech where they want to take it.

In the first half we lacked courage, I emphasized this in the first half. Something changed in the second half and we did much better. We deserved this attention from our opponents, but we must play without fear. I am angry if we don’t do the things we have to do. This is why I was angry in the first half, we weren’t brave. ”