in the footsteps of the American star in Saint-Tropez

The topic of the day. Over the past ten years, Queen of R’n’B Beyoncé got into the habit of going on his 180-meter yacht to the Gulf of Saint-Tropez. With her rapper husband Jay-Z and her children, the American star takes advantage of the golden shores and the Côte d’Azur.

In love with France, the singer celebrated her 40th birthday in Corsica last year. However, the coming summer promises to be busier this time: after six years of absence, “Queen Bey”, as her fans call her, will release her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance, end of July.

Why are we talking about this ? Why is Beyoncé Knowles so attached to France? What does a global star’s vacation look like?



To analyse. “In the summer, Beyoncé only travels by yacht. Renting a yacht allows her to go to Saint-Tropez but also to go to Nice and Antibes, quite quickly. The second thing is that the Beyoncé’s mother has distant French origins and besides, the star’s middle name is very Frenchy: it’s Giselle. She has one particular affection for France, for Saint-Tropez. She came at least three or four times over the last ten years,” explains Hugo Amelin, RTL correspondent in Marseille.

“It’s a bit like a chestnut tree, a people who come back every year to the same resort. There is something reassuring about it, and also a certain pride that one can feel, when an American superstar comes to stay in France, comes to rub shoulders with local customs,” adds Catherine Ivanishchenko, deputy editor of Here is.

