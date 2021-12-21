in the future “Bitcoin will replace the dollar”

Jack Dorsey left Twitter, the platform he was co-founder and CEO of, on November 29, but that doesn’t mean he’s moved away from the world of technology and information technology: quite the opposite, Dorsey is a staunch supporter of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, and has recently released some statements about it.

In particular, Dorsey had already expressed himself in favor of Bitcoin in 2018, saying that it would become the single global currency within ten years. Three and a half years after the statement by the former Twitter CEO, we cannot yet confirm that his prediction is realistic, but certainly cryptocurrencies have become much more used than in the past.

Meanwhile, Dorsey seems to maintain his optimism regarding virtual currencies: responding to a tweet from American singer Cardi B, who asked “do you think cryptocurrencies will replace the dollar? “, the Twitter founder wrote “Yes, Bitcoin will succeed“. So, Jack Dorsey is still convinced that Bitcoin will replace the Dollar, although this time he did not give a time limit within which his prediction could occur.

Last August, the Twitter co-founder went so far as to say that “Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country (and eventually the world) “, in reference to the American political situation. Dorsey, on the other hand, has left Twitter to focus on Block, his fintech company, which mainly deals with blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

During Dorsey’s time as CEO of Twitter, the platform programmed several Bitcoin-related functions, which could be implemented in the future for all users. Dorsey’s statements, however, they do not appear to have generated fluctuations in the value of Bitcoin, which remains stable at around $ 49,000.