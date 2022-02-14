in the future it will be possible to pay in Bitcoin

Uber customers will eventually be able to use bitcoins to pay for their tripsaccording to the head of the ride-hailing app, although the company is waiting a couple of improvements before giving the green light.

Dara KhosrowshahiCEO of Uber, said the company “Converse continuously” on the advisability of starting to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

Uber, like other large companies, will also accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method

The executive mentioned a couple of key obstacles that kept Uber from jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon. He stressed the environmental impact of mining of cryptocurrencies, which requires a huge amount of electricity, as well as i high costs for exchanges involving digital assets.

Critics have expressed concern about the volatility of cryptocurrencies when viewing digital assets as a form of payment.

Major companies have been slow to accept cryptocurrencies during transactions, although the momentum for the practice has grown in recent years. Microsoft has begun to accept bitcoin as a form of payment in its online store in 2014.

In January, Tesla began accepting the Dogecoin cryptographic meme token for some products in your online shop. Elon Muskthe founder of the company, is a longtime promoter of bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Musk it also pushed other companies to follow his example. Last month, the billionaire said he would agree to eat a Happy Meal on TV if fast food giant McDonald’s started accepting Dogecoin.