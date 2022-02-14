In the future of Intel semiconductors for the minting of bitcoin – Hi-tech

(ANSA) – MILAN, 14 FEB – The persistence of the shortage of semi-encoders has put in crisis not only the producers of hi-tech devices but also fans of cryptocurrency minting. Not the latest generation of processors and graphics cards make “mining” and the process of converting mathematical calculations into bitcoin and the like more difficult. For this reason, one of the giants in the hi-tech sector, Intel, has decided to devote itself to the creation of specific microprocessors for minting, in order to expand the market and satisfy customers. In a recent letter released by Raja Koduri, a member of the company, there is an indication on how Intel intends to change pace to work on smaller and more efficient chips, designed for mining and the metaverse. The platform, according to Koduri, will be the result of the latest discoveries in semiconductors, such as to allow construction on a minimum portion of silicon and not impact on the current supply shortage. The new Intel project should start by the end of the year and will lead, according to the group’s strategies, to innovate the chip segment, bringing it towards the equipment of more powerful hardware, necessary to run the 3D worlds of the metaverse, without forgetting sustainability and environmental impact. “We are aware that some projects require an enormous amount of computing power, which unfortunately translates into an immense amount of power,” said Koduri. “Our customers need scalable and sustainable solutions, which is why we are focusing our efforts on developing the most energy efficient information technologies on a large scale.” At the end of January, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta presented AI Research SuperCluster, the fifth fastest computer in the world for data processing, dedicated to the metaverse. (HANDLE).

