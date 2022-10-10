in the future, the star does not want to sing or act

In a recent interview, Selena Gomez revealed how she sees her future.

Actress, singer, songwriter, producer, CEO of “Rare Beauty”: Selena Gomez’s career seems to know no bounds. After more than 15 years of career, the American star seems to have made up her mind about her future.

After years of singing, acting between Disneychannel’s best-known sitcoms and “Only Murders in the Building,” most recently, the star seems to have a preference for her cosmetics brand, “Rare Beauty.”

“I’m getting tired of all this”

In an interview reported by “L’Officiel”, Selena Gomez confided in her future: “I will be fed up with all this, so I will probably devote most of my life to philanthropy. “A decision which is in line with the previous statements of the star, she who encouraged her fans to body-positivism in a recent TikTok.

A source close to the star also told “Entertainment Tonight” that Selena Gomez is “much more focused on herself and her work.” A news that delights the fans of the star, happy to see the interpreter of “Love You Like A Love Song” happy after so long. And if the same source affirms to “Entertainment Tonight” that the singer and actress is not in a relationship, Selena Gomez was seen on vacation, on August 3, with Andrea Iervolino, Italian film producer. The duo were accomplices on a…

