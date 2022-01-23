in the Galician Lugo tradition comes to life with the ‘Arde Lucus’ party

Every year, and for four days, a thousand people represent their Roman and Celtic ancestors from the Lugo of Galicia making the Galician city a great historical festival: “Arde Lucus”. Now this festival is trying to be declared of international tourist interest.

The festival commemorates the integration that took place between the Romans, who arrived in Galician Lugo in 29 BC, and the Celts, who were in the city. A new culture was born from this example of coexistence between the Celts or “castrexos” and the Romans, the Roman galaico. All the inhabitants of the city dress up to attend the party, which has grown over the years and has seen an increase in the number of visitors. “The greatest success of the party is the involvement of all citizens. Here no one stays at home – explains the mayor Lara Mendez – The festival is a journey through time two thousand years back, up to the Roman era of Lugo ”.

Lugo was founded as Lucus Augusta by the consul Paolo Fabio Massimo on behalf of the emperor Augustus. The festival, held in June, was born twenty years ago, when UNESCO declared the Lugo wall, the only one that preserves its perimeter of 2,266 meters not only in Spain but in the whole area of the Roman Empire, a World Heritage Site. Three World Heritage Sites converge in one of the ten gates of the wall: the wall, the cathedral and the primitive Way of Santiago de Compostela.

In the historical recreation there are demonstrations of the elaboration of mosaics, fabrics and paintings, coins are minted – with which the Romans paid the army – and daily life is recreated with hospitals and taverns, up to over 200 different activities. Lugo was founded as Lucus Augusta by Paulo Fabio Máximo 14 years before our era. From the small group of people who created the Arde Lucus, 19 groups grew up – 13 Romans and six Celts – who set up their respective camps to carry out the historical re-enactment.

“The festival is a journey back in time 2000 years ago, to the Roman era of Lugo,” adds the mayor. In the camps demonstrations of basket weaving, mosaics, fabrics, paintings are held, coins are minted – with which the Romans paid the army -, and daily life is recreated by imitating There are also theatrical performances, Celtic weddings – one of the most successful – and parades, such as the one with 3,000 children. Despite its short history, the festival has already won the honors of Galicia and of National Tourist Interest, and now the city council is committed to having it declared of International Tourist Interest next year, when it takes place from 9 to 12 June.

The city, of 100,000 inhabitants, in those days quintupled its population and the return that arrives in the city reaches up to five million euros, they point out in the town hall. There is no one who doesn’t dress up as a Roman or a Celt, which has also helped boost the city’s economy with shops exclusively selling increasingly sophisticated Arde Lucus clothing and props. “There is at least one Roman or Celtic dress in every Lugo wardrobe,” says Méndez. The Mexican Esther Pacheco, 59, who has lived in Lugo for five years, is part of one of the groups, Kertix: “I was very attracted to Arde Lucus because it is very nice that people remember their roots”.

The festival evokes the integration between the Romans, who arrived in Lugo in the year 29 BC, and the Celts, met in the city. From the example of the coexistence between Celts or “castrexos” and Romans a new culture was born, the Galician Roman one. Gastronomy is an important part of the festival in this agricultural and livestock town, which welcomes visitors with signs that read “And to eat, Lugo”. The province stands out in particular for its dishes of veal and octopus a feira and, as in the rest of Galicia, for its empanada, lacón con grelos, Galician broth and pancakes for dessert.