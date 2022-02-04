In the genes the secret of severe forms of covid

Why does the same variant of coronavirus cause mild or asymptomatic disease in many people and other severe, even fatal, forms of covid? We already know some of the answers (age, vaccination status, previous illnesses); but at least a fraction of the more serious cases of CoViD-19 would seem to depend on genetic factors. According to a study published in Nature, 15-20% of patients with the most troubling symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 disease, such as interstitial pneumonia, in fact, it has genetic characteristics that cause the destruction of interferons (see red box, below), molecules produced by the body in response to viral infections. These proteins constitute a fundamental defense barrier against the new coronavirus.

Not produced or destroyed. The study is the result of an international collaboration of scientists coordinated by Jean-Laurent Casanova, of Rockefeller University (New York), which includes the international consortium of genetics Covid Human Genetic Effort (CHGE) which includes, for Italy, the group of Giuseppe Novelli, geneticist at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, the San Raffaele Institute in Milan, the University of Brescia, the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome. Precisely this team had demonstrated, in a study previously published on Science, which some of the patients who had contracted severe COVID pneumonia had autoantibodies (antibodies gone out of control) that targeted type 1 interferons, molecules responsible for enhancing the immune response against external pathogens.



The new study clarifies that there are two mechanisms of genetic origin that cripple interferons: one is, in fact, the previous presence in 10-15% of severe patients, of autoantibodies that neutralize them (these autoantibodies are more common in men, more affected by severe forms of covid, and in the over 70s). The second factor affecting a smaller percentage of patients is some innate errors of immunity already known to predispose to lethal forms of influenza and which lead precisely to a reduction in the original production of interferon.

Undisturbed. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus enters from the nasal and oral passages and it is at the level of these mucous membranes that the production of type I interferon begins”, Giuseppe Novelli explained some time ago to Rare Diseases Observatory. “It constitutes the first line of defense, preceding that of antibodies, which take days to produce. We have observed that in people affected by the severe form of CoViD-19 it is the innate immunity that is damaged, with a reduction in the production of interferon. “

Lost days. Together, these two genetic factors (innate errors of immunity and autoantibodies) explain up to 20% of the critical forms of covid. People with insufficient levels of type 1 interferon in the respiratory epithelium, the researchers write about Nature, they may be unable to prevent the spread of the virus in the lungs, in the blood and other organs in the first days of infection. The inflammation could develop when the leukocytes activate and try to resolve the lung and systemic infection that has developed due to the lack of control of the type 1 interferon. But intervening with drugs is ineffective at that point.