In the gym bag he hid 80 grams of marijuana, 20 year old arrested • newsrimini.it

He was walking in viale Regina Margherita in Miramare when at the sight of a police car he started to run like hell. With her she had a black gym bag that he threw into a construction site to facilitate her escape. The two policemen, however, ran after him and stopped him.

The suspect, a 20-year-old from Forlì, lashed out at the agents hitting them several times with kicks and punches. The two policemen defended themselves and managed to immobilize him. At that point they recovered the bag, where a black bag was hidden among the personal effects with a transparent bag containing 80 grams of marijuana. Among the young man’s shoes there was also a gray precision slingbar. More two doses of narcotic substance have been recovered inside the briefs, for a total of 3 grams. In the right front pocket, a 50 euro banknote was also found, seized because it was deemed to be the proceeds of the dealing activity.

The 20-year-old at the end of the ritual formalities was arrested on charges of drug possession for the purpose of dealing and resisting a public official and later transferred to prison.