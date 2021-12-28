In the gym with or without a mask? – RSI Swiss Radio and Television

Since last week, the rules for attending gyms in Switzerland have become more restrictive with the farewell to 3G: only those who are vaccinated or cured can enter fitness centers, but it is then up to the structures to decide whether to have customers wear the mask by applying the 2G or whether to opt for 2G + instead.

A choice to which the Ticino gyms have also been called, like the two in which Il Quotidiano went to browse. “We chose 2G, which is the lesser evil, we should have said no to too many people” says Andrea Ferrari, instructor at the Top5. The choice made by Quality was similar: “It was impossible for us to check everyone – explains the owner Paolo Medolago – it would have been very difficult to check the negative pads”.

And how do customers take it? There are those who give up going for exercise because they do not want to train with a mask and hope that on January 24 they can return without a mask and those who are still happy with the new rules despite some fears.

“Those who can come and continue to do business” underlines Ferrari, noting on the other hand already “a decrease in those who want to take out a new subscription, because this yo-yo with the rules does not help”.