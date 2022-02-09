“In the gym with the municipal car but before he peeled off the stickers with the coats of arms”

For those who chose to negotiate and the shortened rite, the judicial matter was closed while that of the seven unfaithful municipal employees who preferred to be judged with the ordinary rite that does not provide for any penalty discount is in full swing. The positions are different and the accusations are in various ways false, fraud against the public administration, embezzlement, violation of the Consolidated Law on public employment. We are talking about the scandal that engulfed the Municipal Administration in June 2017 (everything started at the end of 2016) and the result of investigations by the financial police and local police coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Antonio Colonna. On February 8, they marched in front of the judging panel chaired by Stefano Brusati (on the sidelines Ivan Borasi and Aldo Tiberti) the investigators (local police and financial police) who conducted the investigations in synergy. The chosen assistants of the local police Manuela Argentieri, Giordano Argentieri, Simone Boccotti followed each other, while the marshals Francesco Russo, Fabio Cimaroli and Vincenzo Santangelo spoke for the Fiamme Gialle. Palazzo Mercanti immediately formed a civil party with the lawyer Elena Vezzulli for compensation for damage, including image damage. The prosecutor at the time requested 40 precautionary orders for 50 of the suspects. Using hidden cameras and daily stalking, investigators had discovered that dozens of municipal employees went to the gym or to drink coffee by extending their stop at the bar, shopping during working hours, carrying out personal errands. They stamped (sometimes even for colleagues) and went out, even going so far as to use the means of the Administration to move around, according to the prosecution.

TEXTS OF THE ACCUSATION – The investigators explained the investigations to the panel of judges, offering the reconstruction of the numerous shadowing and stamping checks as well as the cross-checks between the stamping and stamping times and the movements of the accused during working hours. As well as the prosecutor’s questions, they also answered the defense lawyers who asked for various clarifications. The texts told how an employee, followed on foot, «after having stamped the card in the Sueap offices in via Scalabrini went to the city market on Wednesday, another had left the offices in via Manzoni to go to a nearby pizzeria. Putting hand to the stampings, the times in which they went out for personal errands were working. Cameras were installed above all the devices that have immortalized how some employees stamped the badges of other colleagues several times, they declared (all the video and photographic material is in the file) “. And again, “another is accused of having taken the car of the administration with the council coats of arms affixed and of having removed them (because they are magnetic) before going to the gym, instead of staying in the workplace, only to then put them back once on the way back to the office “. «In one case – they said – four out of two different cars went to lunch in a deli and then in a bar. Another employee, on the other hand, was followed on his way to the Pneumology department to get out with a bag and return to work. On other occasions, the movements were to bars, delicatessens, laundries, private homes, tobacconists, shops, newsstands, and hospitals for some visits ». The process has been updated.