“In the hand of King Kong”, exhibition and review in homage to Carlo Rambaldi at the MIC in Milan

The exhibition, organized by Cineteca Milano in collaboration with the Carlo Rambaldi Cultural Foundation, will debut as part of the Piccolo Grande Cinema Festival and will remain on schedule until Tuesday 9 January 2022. Carlo Rambaldi, author of the animatronic effects that gave life to the giant gorilla, made triumphing Italy at the Oscars by winning the statuette for the best special effects in 1976 with King Kong by John Guillermin. The film was a real worldwide success: since then King Kong was destined to become a legend.

The exhibition, born from the collaboration between the Cineteca Milano and the Rambaldi family, in particular the children Daniela and Victor (present at the exhibition on Saturday 6 November), intends to honor the memory of a father and celebrate that of the master, one of the greatest talents of the Italian cinema in the world. For the first time, materials from Rambaldi’s private collection will be exhibited, including original watercolors and sketches of the master’s creative process, but also objects and slides for a unique journey. The highlight of the exhibition will be the giant hand of King Kong (measuring 6×2 meters), an unsurpassed masterpiece of special effects, exhibited for the first time in Milan. To embellish the exhibition, there will also be a rich program of screenings, with 33 films all freely inspired by King Kong, to retrace his cinematic fortune: in addition to the great 1976 blockbuster, silent films restored with live music, great classics will also be presented and animated films dedicated to children. Some of the screenings will be accompanied by meetings with industry professionals and members of the Rambaldi Foundation. At the same time, a selection of the films in the program will be available on the website www.cinetecamilano.it as well as some films from the Rambaldi Archive.

The exhibition does not only want to celebrate Maestro Rambaldi, but also to try to involve a transversal and intergenerational audience by making them participate in an active experience in the suggestive location of the Interactive Museum of Cinema, thanks also to moments of games and quizzes, workshops and competitions for children. …

The central element of the exhibition is the hand of King Kong, the only part of the original gorilla that has survived the time. Furthermore, thanks to the combination of the technologies of the Interactive Museum of Cinema such as vr and game monitoring and the original documents of Carlo Rambaldi, the viewer will be catapulted into the 70s, on a journey through the topical moments of the creation of King Kong. The itinerary, in fact, includes: 15 original paintings made by Rambaldi himself between 1974 and 1981 while he documented the shapes and movements of monkeys; the box built by Rambaldi containing the tools; the personal chair of the engineer that he brought to the set; 100 projects all hand-drawn by King Kong exhibited on an installation of 20 screens to deepen the creative process of the Master; and unpublished slides taken by Rambaldi himself during the first creations of the gorilla. The video section is also very rich, through a series of screens scattered along the route of the exhibition that will project themed videos, as well as a historical video in which Rambaldi talks about the hand of King Kong. The public will also be able to have fun with the Donkey Kong arcade video game, and try their hand at the experience of “voice actors for a day” of some sequences of the film that will be shared on social networks. Finally, there will be 4 VR of great impact themed “the world of monkeys and King Kong”.