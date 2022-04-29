in the head of CR7

On RMC Sport, this Friday, a documentary tries to grasp the complex psychological springs of the Portuguese genius, five times Ballon d’Or. An interesting approach, weighed down by heaviness of form.

Perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in history. At least he is, mentally, the most impressive. Obsession with performance, hatred of failure, worship of the body… In ninety minutes, Cristiano, the quest of a lifetime looks back at the factory of this fierce man who, as a child, hung weights on his ankles to run faster; as a teenager, he hid from his training center to spend the night in the weight room; and as an adult, he made his thousand abs a day a world legend.

What is driving this permanent overcoming? The film multiplies the psychological hypotheses: morbid desire to be loved in this unwanted child – his mother, poor, even thought of having an abortion to avoid the burden of her last –? Desperate attempt to save a father condemned by alcohol by making him proud with his passion? Social revenge of the despised kid from Madeira, this distant island whose accent is mocked in Lisbon? With its many relevant interlocutors – family, relatives, ex-trainers… – the film manages to piece together the pieces of a complex psychic puzzle.

PlayStation performance

Because, in Cristiano, these harsh aspects of his childhood have shaped a limitless pride… and perhaps sickly. Bigorexia, that is to say the addiction to sport, is evoked to qualify his obsession with the body. And the “denial” is also mentioned by the documentary to explain the consistency of his premium performances, even as the star goes through difficult times on other grounds – personal and sometimes judicial. Convincing or not, these tracks have the merit of offering another look at the player and were sufficient on their own, without the use of a painful pathetic background sound by its omnipresence.

Perhaps it was necessary to stick to the trajectory of the “first Ronaldo”, instead of shipping in the last third the decade between Real Madrid, Juventus of Turin and Euro 2016, won with Portugal. Because, beyond his psychology alone, the dense portrait of Madeira at Manchester United, left in 2009, also tells how CR7 became the best player in the world by revolutionizing the position of left winger. Until becoming this performance winning machine “from PlayStation”.

q Cristiano, the quest of a lifetimedocumentary by Romain Poujaud, Friday, 21.00, RMC Sport 1.