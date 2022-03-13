“In the historical pact are the thieves of health in Colombia”: Álvaro Uribe

This Sunday, Colombians will go to the polls to elect the new Congress of the Republic and, in addition, they will have the possibility of voting for one of the three coalitions that will elect their presidential candidate.

All the parties closed their campaigns in the regions of the country and the cards are played for the election day that will take place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After 45 touring the country and campaigning to promote the candidates of the Democratic Center, former President Álvaro Uribe spoke with SEMANA and gave a balance of those raids that he advanced.

The head of the Democratic Center said that in several regions of the country, the community was accepted but acknowledged that he met some people who do not share the party’s postulates, although he stressed that there was respect.

Regarding Gustavo Petro, he affirmed that he continues to lie to the country with false promises and that great care must be taken with the vote that is cast so as not to be conquered by populism. “The Democratic Center does not shrink to promote security, but Gustavo Petro promotes violence.” He added that the leader of progressivism has a disguised speech that shows the similarity with Hugo Chávez, Nicolás Maduro and the dictatorship of Venezuela.

Gustavo Petro proposed to Uribe to revive a repealed law that mentions the expropriation of land in Colombia. – Photo: Congress of Colombia

Once again he reiterated that the consultation of the Historical Pact does not make sense since it is taken for granted that Petro will win and it is being done “between them” so it is an abuse to take that money from the country. “These expropriators really like money. They like money more than work.”

“When he promises so much to Colombians, you have to check the background, he only makes false promises. I am not worried that he proposes a train, the important thing is that he knows that he has been a promoter of hatred and threats. On the list of the Historical Pact, Uribe said that there “are the health thieves who received jam from former President Juan Manuel Santos.

Regarding the presidential campaign, the former president pointed out that surely after March 13 the candidate of the Democratic Center, Óscar Iván Zuluaga, will review the issue of possible alliances for the first presidential round. “He has always said it, seeking coalitions is a viable possibility, but it will be with a meeting between the party’s congressmen and the candidate to define the path. What is clear is that the victory will not be easy for Gustavo Petro”.

Finally, he said that Petro would slow down Colombia’s economic growth and implement a model that would affect the business sector, so the campaign proposals should be reviewed to define the presidential vote.