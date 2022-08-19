“In the hotel rooms I make the beds and clean the bathrooms”

Round trip is the new section City in which celebrities talk relaxed about their lives and which premieres exclusively every Friday on Facebook and Instagram.

Faith Bal (32) was moved to remember moments of his childhood, his father Santiagoalso revealed without turning red that he lived a very special date in Las Vegas and made a crude evaluation of what colon cancer meant in his life, among other topics.

“It seems to me that my illness was the greatest teaching I had in my life. And being able to overcome that speaks of how I stand today in the face of adversity. In my world, the word pain has been redefined. Nothing hurts anymore.”

-What other vocation would you have chosen if you were not an actor?

-I calculate that something else related to the medium… Perhaps a director, which I sometimes do, a dancer. I don’t know… I think it couldn’t have been anything else. Soccer player for example, zero. I’m a fan of Riverbut a playing cheese. When I was little I used to say that I wanted to direct movies, I’m not that far away, I think that at some point it will arrive. He was well headed.

What did you spend the first money you earned on?

-The first money I earned was not my salary. I’ll explain: it was a scrape. My mother (Carmen Barbieri) always took me to a pool of some beautiful old men in Belgrano and I won 300 pesos which, at that time in Argentina, was 300 dollars. And with that money I wanted to help my parents, but my mother said “my son earned it, he has to buy whatever he wants.” I went and bought a huge toy from America’s Independence Day, a giant ship. I remember I bought it at Blockbuster, who also sold toys. When my old man saw it, he looked at my old lady and asked her “did you let him buy this? With what this money would have served us!”. There was nothing at that time, they were hard times, there was no handle. And I bought that I used it once!

-How was that difficult moment financially?

-More than anything it affected my parents. They came from working a lot, I don’t know if there was so much glamor, they were very popular. Dad and mom were always in that popular Argentine group. Then there came a time when you had to tighten your belt, as in any house. And my old man was a guy who didn’t expect to be called, he put on a show, they grabbed the truck with my mom and they went out looking for money. I think I inherited that a bit from them, generating projects all the time, not staying calm.

– Do you have that concern that you will not miss it again?

-Yes. I get a little depressed when it’s not enough or when I see that I can give more or if I do a camera test and I don’t fit. It’s 24 hours of anguish and the next day I’m new to not lower my arms. This profession has a bit of that, on the one hand you get disappointed and then something really nice comes along. The balance of that is beautiful.

-Changing the subject, better date?

-A Hawaii and Australia I have very pending to have a date with my girlfriend (Sophia Aldrey). And cute dates I had thousands.

-Anyone that you remember exactly?

-Yes, in Las Vegas. I had very nice moments. It was in a hotel room, a very nice connection with the other person. And also later it happened to me that I activated Tinder while I was there and I was very happy. I was single and it worked out really well for me. She was Argentine, from Mar del Plata.

Favorite work moment of your life?

-East! I couldn’t choose another. I’m traveling around the planet with Rest of the world and on top of that they pay me. I still don’t fall for the job I’m in.

-Who did you admire as a child?

-My old man. He was a personal example of many things. Especially with the fight regarding his health. He was passionate about living. It was a gray, rainy day, the water wet him and he is happy because he was alive. That alone is already an incredible teaching that marked a path for me. And also in the profession. Look, there was a time when the phone didn’t ring and he loved this profession just the same and was predisposed to work. I think the answer is my dad, but also my mom. What happens is that since dad is not here I miss him more.

-You don’t get to miss your mom!

-Of course! She is everywhere, in Twitter, in the networks. I see her everywhere.

-If you could go back in time and change one thing in your life, what would it be?

-Eh… I would spend more time with my dad, with my grandmother (N. of the R.: Anita CaputoCarmen’s mom), with my little animals that died on me. With all those who are no longer. But today everything is so good that I feel like it’s running its course.

-Your illness?

–I would choose her again, a thousand times. It seems to me that it was the greatest teaching I had in my life. And being able to overcome that speaks of how I stand today in the face of life, adversity. In my world the word pain was redefined. Nothing hurts anymore. I haven’t had a problem in a long time. Because when you really feel bad and you experience pain, then nothing hurts anymore because you feel that that other thing was pain. A very large field opens up to you that you did not know existed.

-Which celebrity’s birthday would you like to be invited to?

-I would like you to invite me Gal Gadotthe actress of Wonder Woman. I am completely in love with that woman. I follow her everywhere, my girlfriend knows it. And I would also like you to invite me Machine Gun Kellya half fissure birthday, with rockers, tattooed people, as it should be.

“In hotel rooms I make the beds and clean the bathrooms. They must feel like I sleep on the floor and don’t take a bath. I don’t know why I do it. I’m completely obsessive and neat.”

Is there something you do that you don’t tell anyone?

-It’s almost for therapy. In the hotel rooms I make the beds and clean the bathrooms. I could never throw the towel on the floor, I fold them… I think that the people in the hotels I go to must feel that I sleep on the floor and I don’t take a bath because everything is really the same as when they give me the room. I do not know why I do it. I am completely obsessive and neat. So if I know I’ll be back in a while, I prefer to do it myself. Just in case, I don’t know. I have problems.

– Do you regret something you did? Or what didn’t you do?

-I think that because I didn’t regret it, I accepted almost everything. I would do everything again. The occasional job, the occasional rare comedy in my beginnings… But almost everything makes me the person I am.

-Best actor and actress in the world?

–Julia Roberts either meryl streep. And best actor… I’m a big fan of Keanu Reevesbut I don’t think it’s the best. michael douglas, maybe. Nerd. I will go for Anthony Hopkins. I will go with him. I recently saw an interview where he told how he built Hannibal and he said it was that to be so scary and generate suspense he decided to make a man completely neat, quiet and calm. And in the first scene when Jodie Foster he sees everything combed, sitting perfect, it’s scary!