in the Italian skies there has never been so much quarrel- Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

The Corriere’s analysis of ENAC data: the 2020-2021 record of problematic passengers by plane. From masks to distancing that’s why we fight

The two years of the coronavirus are candidates to become for the Italian skies the most contentious time ever in flight between the obligation of masks not always respected and passengers who are nothing short of undisciplined. With 2020 being the one in which we have flown the least in decades, but also the one that has seen the tension literally skyrocket: 34% compared to the previous twelve months – marked by the record of traffic and aircraft coverage – and 320% on 2015. This is what emerges from an analysis that the Corriere della Sera based on data provided by the National Civil Aviation Authority and updated as of December 1, 2021. Numbers that confirm that, at least at high altitudes, we have not come out better than Covid-19.

The tip of the iceberg The reported cases of “unruly passenger” – how problem travelers are classified – they are actually a small part of the real ones, explain the insiders. In the last two years there has been a fight, and a lot, even at the airport, in particular in front of check-in counters and boarding gates between people who arrive without the necessary documents (for example the negative outcome of the Covid test) or , as has happened several times, travelers hoping to fly even if positive for coronavirus. In general in at least four out of five cases there is a tendency not to report the passenger to the public security authorities also given the required bureaucratic procedures. And so in the bulletins of the civil aviation authorities end up the people who have particularly distinguished themselves for the degree of verbal or physical violence. This is the case, for example, of the passenger who was heard by the police at the end of May of this year after having gone into a rage on the Ryanair Ibiza-Bergamo flight: the video of the woman went around the world.

The bulletins Taken as numbers, the cases reported are not many: no more than sixty a year in the last five years. Figures, underlines an ENAC spokesperson, that “as an absolute value they are of little significance, while the rate is much more so, which in the case of our data is equal to the number of events that occurred every ten thousand flights”. It is also the parameter that is considered internationally to get an idea of ​​the impact on traffic. The National Civil Aviation Authority provided the Courier service data for 2021, not definitive, updated as of 1 December: it went from almost 0.29 reports in 2019 to just under 0.35 in 2020 up to 0.26 in the first eleven months of 2021.

The parameters But the calculation of the incidence – ENAC clarifies – was carried out on all types of flights: passengers (national and international, on traditional and low cost carriers), charter, cargo, private, “but also those flying over the territory Italian”. The Courier service to make a more meaningful comparison with the international average provided by IATA (the main international association of airlines) has recalculated the litigation rate on passenger flights of all types, both national and international, thus excluding those for freight transport, travel on private jets and flyovers. This is why the incidence rises. Self in 2019 the value jumps to 0.47 events every ten thousand flights, in 2020 it reaches its peak with 0.63, and then falls back to 0.51 in 2021 (over eleven months). Comparing the trend with the global numbers – which however stop at 2019 – we note how i “Italian” flights show a rate of litigation lower than the world trend, but in recent years that gap has narrowed.

The tales “There is a slice of people who arrive almost exhausted on board after the requested documents, the checks, perhaps the preparations in the previous days such as swab – which in some states costs quite a bit – calculating well the flight times and arrival at destination “, confirms more than one assistant flight of low cost airlines. “And once on the plane there are those who immediately go to sleep, and there are those who the accumulated tension transforms it into anger towards those who, perhaps, signal the nose out of the mask“. Clutches that show no sign of decreasing, but even in recent days signal an increase in parallel with the spread of infections in Europe.

The comparison Italy is far from the USA – a country that has been dragging the world curve upwards for some time -: from 1 January to 21 December 2021, according to the US FAA, 5,779 problem passengers were reported of these 4,156 (72%) because they did not have the mask or because they were wearing it incorrectly or for having flared up after being asked to wear a nose and mouth protection device. 1,054 investigations were thus initiated and the litigation rate in the US travels around 6.5 cases for every ten thousand flights, more than ten times Italy.