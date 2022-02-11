In the Italian Top 20 of singles there are 18 songs from Sanremo 2022. And also the other two that were not presented at the Ariston are still interpreted by competitors of the Festival.

The Italian Music Industry Federation has released today the sales rankings of the week that goes from 4 to 10 February. Some Sanremo singles, published between Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 and between Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3, had already entered the rankings. It is the case of Chills of Mahmood and Blanco who was already at number one or of bye Bye of the List Representative who was already at number three.

However, this is the first Top of the Music after the end of Sanremo and therefore allows you to judge the actual satisfaction of the Festival pieces. It is high: after Chills of Mahmood and Blanco are there Wherever you will be by Irama (passing from 34th to second place) e bye Bye, stable at the third. They follow in order Or maybe it’s you by Elisa, Butterflies of Sangiovanni, Where do you dance by Dargen D’Amico, Unsurpassed by Rkomi, Open all doors by Gianni Morandi, Chemistry by Ditonellapiaga and Rector, Sunday by Achille Lauro.

As in 2021, the Top 10 of the singles is entirely occupied by pieces from the Festival. In the years between 2013 and 2018, Sanremo singles in the top 10 were between three and five.

Returning to today’s ranking, among the top 20 there are also the pieces of Noemi, Matteo Romano, Emma, ​​Michele Bravi, Aka 7even, Tananai, Ana Mena and Fabrizio Moro. The only two pieces of the Top 20 not released from Sanremo are The devil’s tail by Rkomi with Elodie e Until they bury me by Blanco.

Here is the ranking of the top 20:





Below the twentieth position there are other pieces of Sanremo 2022: Highsnob & Hu (at number 21), Giusy Ferreri (23), the Vibrations (30), Massimo Ranieri (36), Yuman (38), Giovanni Truppi (41). The last piece of the Festival in the standings is I want to love you by Iva Zanicchi, in 52nd place.

Among the albums, they remain in first and second place respectively Taxi Driver by Rkomi e Celestial blue by Blanco, while the compilation enters the third Sanremo 2022. Followed by the albums of Måneskin, Marracash, Sick Luke, Fabrizio Moro, Guè, Marco Mengoni, Noyz Narcos.