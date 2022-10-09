After years of the end of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke referred to the series again and was consulted about a possible return. See how she could be her back!

the universe of game of Thrones is in a process of renewal before its millions of fans with the launch of House of the Dragon, the prequel that follows the history of the Targaryen family. In the preview, there was a certain resentment in the audience after the eighth and final season of the original series, since it generated great disappointment. More than three years later, Emilia Clarke He spoke and left a door open for a possible return.

After the end of the program, from HBO they referred to the possibility of creating more derivative productions and that was how the adaptation of the novel was made official in the first instance Fire&Blood about House Targaryens that is currently airing on the HBO Max streaming service. In mid-June it was reported that a spin-off centered on Jon Snow and his stage beyond the wall, how his character ended.

+Emilia Clarke in the Jon Snow spin-off?

In a question and answer event Dream It Fest, Emilia Clarke was consulted at the end of game of Thrones and replied: “I still don’t think Daenerys was wrong. I’m on her side. It’s not fair that he (Jon) can live.”. In the same vein, he added between laughs: “I want Daenerys with him. With Jon. They could go to family therapy and fix their problems. Daenerys is a very optimistic person, she has high hopes and I wish she could make it.”. There is a way?

When asked about the possibility of a return, she made it clear that for now it is not possible, although she mentioned: “We don’t know where Daenerys’s body is”. After the end of game of Thronesfans have discussed what happened to his corpse, as it has been seen as Drogon takes it and flies to an unknown destination. According to rumours, the dragon went to Volantis, where the Red Priestesses come from and are known for the power of resurrection..

The spin-off of Jon Snow will revolve around the character of Kit Harington and show what happened to him and his companions after the coronation of Bran Stark on the Iron Throne. For this reason, It is a possibility that Daenerys is resurrected and can be part of this new project of game of Thrones. Since The Hollywood Reporter had stated: “The project would turn the final season upside down, as the last word on the fate of the surviving characters. It could open the door to the reappearance of other characters like Arya Stark, Sansa Stark and Brienne of Tarth “.