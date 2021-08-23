in the kitchen she does not give up on golden earrings and make-up

Three months the singer said “yes” to Dalton Gomez and since then they have had a long honeymoon. Usually very private, the pop star wanted to share some private photos with her followers. Between passionate kisses, puppies and hugs in the kitchen, an unprecedented snapshot of the pop star cuts the vegetables (but always with full make-up!)

From stage to stove: the pop star Ariana Grande shared some of them with his 260,000 followers on Instagram rare photos of his married life. The singer married Dalton Gomez in a top secret ceremony at home last May and since then the two have enjoyed a long honeymoon of intimacy, laughter and tenderness. Usually very reserved, the pop star wanted to share some details with the followers: between a tender hugging shot and one of their little dog, it shows Ariana Grande in the kitchen, struggling with cutting board and onions. A truly unique image that is rare: but even while cutting vegetables, Ari does not give up on the glamorous style that characterizes her.

Ariana Grande seems very happy with real estate agent Dalton Gomez and wanted to share some shots of their life together. Marriage is also made up of everyday life: in the first photo you can see Ariana Grande in the kitchen with her mother Joan cutting the onions into cubes for dinner. Even in the kitchen, however, Ariana looks impeccable: high-waisted jeans, crop cardigan that leaves the navel uncovered and maxi golden earrings. It affects above all the make-up, fully finished even for cooking. The photo also caught the attention of Nicki Minaj, who wrote in the comments: “What are you cooking?“

We do not know when the photo dates back: as she herself explained, some are very old and some are more recent. A couple of months ago the singer sported an unprecedented short cut, while in the photos she wears her long hair again, gathered in her iconic high ponytail which she did not give up even on her wedding day. In the following photos, her husband Dalton also appears, hugging her tenderly in the kitchen (evidently he had finished cutting the vegetables!).

In the photos Ariana Grande appears relaxed and happy: even if the work commitments are not lacking, sources close to the couple told the tabloids that the singer has found in Dalton Gomez a safe haven, a relationship that gives her stability and love. There is no shortage of shots of their little dog, passionate kisses and moments of everyday life between masks and capes for the rain. The style detail that has not gone unnoticed? Ariana wears a soft crochet-effect hat, one of the coolest models of the season. And they lived happily ever after and in fashion.