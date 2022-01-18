In the last year 22% Italians have stopped using social networks – Internet and Social

In the last year, 73% of smartphone owners in Italy have used social platforms or messaging apps on a daily basis. However, 22% stopped using at least one social platform, temporarily or permanently. The three main reasons are getting tired of content (35%), the excessive presence of fake news (25%) and concerns about their privacy (21%). These are some of the results of Deloitte’s Digital Consumer Trends Survey 2021, a survey based on over 2,000 interviews with people between 18 and 75 years old.

However, according to the research, social media has become the primary source for accessing news for a significant share of users (23%), slightly below the result achieved by more traditional media, such as print newspapers and news sites. But TV, however, remains the most cited source, with 37% identifying it as their favorite information channel. In 2021 in Italy the number of users who constantly use streaming video content on demand (Svod) rose from 40 to 63%, and the penetration of video on demand services among the ‘over 65’ grew significantly.

Furthermore, 4 out of 5 Italians declare that they use their smartphone to buy a product online, mostly at least once a month. The spread of wearable devices is growing in Italy: if in 2017 only 10% owned a smartwatch, in 2021 this percentage rose to 25%; while 1 in 5 has a fitness bracelet. And the main user is Gen-Z, i.e. those born between 1997 and 2010.

“The importance of digital devices has grown with the pandemic and is set to assert itself even more in the future in areas such as health, leisure and shopping. The digital landscape is constantly evolving and will continue to surprise us with news and changes. destined to transform the lives of all of us “, explains Francesca Tagliapietra, Partner and Industry Leader Tmt of Deloitte.