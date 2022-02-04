In the League, poisons start to flow again. The Salvinians: Giorgetti wanted to be prime minister …

A background of the Done reports that the relationships between Matteo Salvini And Giancarlo Giorgetti they became incandescent again. Giorgetti, speaking with Giulia Bongiorno, would have criticized the choice of the Northern League leader not to have the ministers of the Northern League vote for the latest Covid decree of the government. A false step which, according to the Minister of Economic Development, creates instability. In short, if the secretary intends to undermine the Giorgetti executive from the inside, he does not want to lend himself to the maneuver.

“And so Giorgetti and Salvini – he reports The fact – they met yesterday morning in via Veneto because they had to clarify. They had to make peace, but the frost remained: “Giancarlo wants to protect Draghi, Matteo the League”An iron Salvinian confides to the poison. And therefore, in yesterday’s face to face, Giorgetti was very clear with his number one: “We can’t start bombing the government again – the meaning of the words of the Draghian minister to Salvini – so everything collapses“.

For Giorgetti Salvini’s intention is to prepare for his exit from the government within a few months. Intention that the leader of the Northern League denies. However he asked Giorgetti to fight in the CDM by becoming the spokesperson for the League’s critical positions. “The essence of Salvini’s reasoning to Giorgetti – he writes The fact – is this: you must be able to say no to Draghi, for the good of the party. The holder of the Mise would also accept but only if with a full mandate to be able to deal independently with the Prime Minister. Condition that Salvini cannot grant him “.

The secretary’s loyalists point out that Matteo no longer has total confidence in Giorgetti. Who would have brigaded to make him the premier in place of Draghi transferred to the Hill. A move that Salvini did not appreciate. “He wanted to become prime minister, which is why Matteo vetoed it”Says a Salvinian. Meanwhile, the minister is reasoning on that hypothesis of resignation as a threat on the day in which the Mattarella bis was decided. Circumstance on which Giorgetti’s ambitions were shattered.