The Venice he wants to play at San Siro. There is now great optimism that we can play tomorrow’s match against Inter. This is the statement from the president of Venice Duncan Niederauer, who revealed that the current positives among the players are 5 (out of 25 in the list): “Starting tonight, after completing the tests yesterday and again this morning, we can state the following as we prepare for the scheduled game tomorrow against Inter. In line with the League’s mandate, we have submitted a roster of 25 players for the match by today’s noon deadline. Of the 25 players on this list, 5 tested positive at the time we introduced it. They had previously been isolated from the team and obviously will not accompany the team to Milan. Those who will go to Milan at this time have all tested negative in the last 24 hours, and tonight they will be tested again as required by the regulation.

Unless the results of tonight’s tests say otherwise, it is our intention to play the match against Inter at 18.00 on 22 January as scheduled.. We are a club that respects the rules and the championship, and our healthy players are ready to fight and give their best tomorrow night. The team we will field is strong and ready to represent Venezia FC as the lions we are. We hope that the international break will allow all clubs to get back to health, so that they can finish the championship together ”.

