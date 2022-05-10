“In ‘The Luminous’ my influences range from ‘The President’s Men’ to ‘Seven'”

Related news

the luminous, the series starring Elisabeth Moss on Apple TV+, combines exploration of trauma, thriller, science fiction classic journalism and distorted realities. An exhilarating narrative game story written, produced, and directed by women, including Michelle MacLaren, one of the most talented directors on the television scene.

Winner of two Emmy awards, the Canadian director has directed episodes in Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Westworld, Better Call Saul either The Leftovers, an impressive and versatile resume which includes the best series of the last decade, and to which is now added this production that represents a new challenge due to its mix of genres.

SERIES & MÁS had the opportunity to speak with MacLaren about his influences in the directing style of the series, what were the main challenges of the narrative gear of the luminous, the criteria they followed to show violence on screen and his opinion on the female gaze when narrating stories.

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in ‘The Luminous’.



What are the main challenges of bringing a best-selling book to the screen?

Some time ago I did a series called Game of Thrones with which I learned that with adaptations you have to put aside the books and embrace the scripts. If you’re too influenced by the source material as opposed to the story you’re telling, it can be a bit dangerous.

I try to put aside what I know from home and focus on what we are doing in the series. There are certain details or inspiration that can come from the source material, of course, but I feel like the focus is on the scripts and trusting the writers.

How do you keep the audience intrigued when they already know who the killer is from the start?

It’s a challenge to keep the audience interested and engaged when you’re telling such heavy stories, because our series is mostly about trauma. I think that the mystery, the changes in Kirby’s reality, are a metaphor for the aftermath that the trauma has left him, even if we didn’t understand it that way from the beginning.

In fact, the story is very ambiguous, and that’s intentional on our part, to intrigue the viewer and make them wonder what’s going on. And so while you’re involved in trying to figure out what’s going on, you’re also emotionally involved with the characters and their experience. At least, that’s what we hope.

“I wanted the fantasy elements, so to speak, not to feel like fantasy, but very much grounded in reality, so I chose an unstylized directing style”

In stories like this, how do you find the balance between avoiding confusing the viewer and over-explaining things?

Today’s public is very sophisticated. We had a lot of conversations about how much we reveal how much we hold back and whether we go over or under in each way. It is a delicate balance. For my part, I wanted the fantasy elements, so to speak, not to feel like fantasy, but very grounded in reality, so I chose a loosely stylized directing style to reveal the changes in reality.

Together with the other two directors, we decided to do it this way so that the audience could identify with the feeling of disorientation and lack of control, but without it seeming something supernatural, that you could wonder what you would do if you felt that way.





What were your main references for the directing style of ‘The Luminous’?

I’ve had the privilege of working in many different genres, but this series is a combination of several and that was very, very attractive to me, because it was something I hadn’t done before. In the luminous my influences go from The President’s Men a Seventhey are very varied and I loved being able to combine them coherently to tell this story that is so intense and, I hope, also entertaining.

“It is important to show some violence, because we cannot sanitize it: it is a violent act. What we did avoid is that it felt gratuitous”

In the first two episodes you seem to have chosen not to show graphic violence on screen, was that intentional?

It was intentional, yes. This story was not about the violent act itself, but about the emotional damage after it happens, the trauma as a result of it. However, it is important to show some violence, because we cannot sanitize it: it is a violent act. What we did avoid is that it felt gratuitous.

Elisabeth Moss in the first episodes of ‘The Luminous’.



It is the first time you meet Elisabeth Moss, how was your experience working with her?

Lizzy is amazing. She is. She is brilliant and she is a wonderful person. As an actress she has the ability to bring incredible nuance to her performances and overall she’s a great collaborator. As a director, it was really fun for me to work with her because she likes to try a lot of different things. She also directs two episodes and is excellent behind the camera, I was lucky enough to meet her in several different facets, also as a producer. She is very talented.

“It is inevitable that there is a female point of view in ‘The Luminous’ when it is based on a novel written by a woman, adapted by another, directed by them and produced by many others”

As a director, how important is the female gaze to you when telling a story?

I don’t consider myself a director, but a director who happens to be a woman. I feel like I can tell any kind of story, because that’s my job. That said, all of us who participate in a creative process contribute what we are, and I am a woman. So I think it’s inevitable that there will be a female point of view in the luminous when it is based on a novel written by a woman, adapted by another, directed by them and produced by many others.

However, our protagonist could also have been a man, because such a trauma could happen to anyone, but this particular story is about a man who attacks women who have a promising future. That’s the specific story we’re telling and we’re focused on the emotional fallout that occurs, but I hope it can be empowering and inspiring for everyone.

‘The Luminous’ is available on Apple TV +.

