In the Marche 682 new infections Macerata, Emergency Medicine becomes a Covid ward

THE BULLETIN of the Health Service – In the last 24 hours, 3,985 swabs were examined in the new diagnosis process, the positivity index remained stable at 17%, the cumulative rate per 100 thousand inhabitants grew, reaching 267.28. Five people died in the Marche. Hospitalizations are growing: five more than yesterday

December 17, 2021

Covid, 682 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours. This is what the Health Service of the Region reports after the examination of 6,741 swabs: 3,985 in the new diagnosis path and 2,756 in the healed path. The increase in cases led to the decision to convert the emergency medicine of the Macerata hospital into a Covid ward.

The positivity index was stable (17.7% yesterday, 17.1% today) the cumulative rate of infections per 100 thousand inhabitants rose slightly, reaching 267.28 (yesterday it was 263.88). The province that recorded the most cases is Ancona (320), as follows: Macerata (117), Pesaro-Urbino (80), Fermo (79), Ascoli (64) and 22 from outside the region. There are 144 infections among the under 18s, 30 in the 19-24 age group, 194 in the 25-44 age group, 174 in the 45-59 age group, 140 among the over 60s. The symptomatic are 171 in the whole region.

Therefore, the request of the primary care physician of Macerata Emanule Rossi to convert Emergency Medicine into a Covid ward was accepted. The ward will host eight Covid positive patients who need breathing support. While in the emergency room a clean path of short intensive observation has been created for negative patients who do not need hospitalization. In case of need, and if the trend of hospitalizations were to continue, the emergency medicine of Civitanova could be reconverted.

Today in the hospitals of the Marche there are 5 more patients, of these one more is in intensive care. Overall there are 36 hospitalized in intensive care and 191 people hospitalized in total in the Marche. To these are added 38 patients who are hospitalized in the emergency rooms, 14 of these in the structures of the Macerata area (9 in Civitanova and 5 in Macerata).

Five people have died due to Covid in the Marche region. Four are from the province of Ancona: they are an 83 year old from Arcevia, a 94 year old from Senigallia, an 89 year old from Senigallia and an 83 year old from Ancona. The fifth victim is an 89-year-old woman from Pesaro. All had previous pathologies.

